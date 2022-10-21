The Storm had a tough draw for the first round of the playoffs as they faced off against undefeated Williamsburg on Friday night.
That proved to be true as they fell 42-0. They could not do much of anything as they were shut down on both sides of the ball.
Their season ends in the first round of the Class 2A Playoffs and they finish the year 4-5.
Clinton ends year with 42-7 loss at Iowa City Liberty
The River Kings had a big challenge in front of them as they faced state ranked Iowa City Liberty on Friday night.
Their struggles showed and they could not get much of anything going.
They finish their season 2-7 and will not make the playoffs but there was a lot of exciting moments and they were in almost every game.
Sabers get a much needed victory over Benton on Senior Night
Central DeWitt picked up a big 21-14 victory over Benton on Friday night as they look to qualify for the playoffs.
The Sabers finish the regular season 6-3 and await to see about the playoffs on Saturday.
Clinton falls to West Delaware in second round of regionals
The River Queens finished their season on Thursday night as they fell in four sets to the West Delaware Hawks.
They battled with the Hawks but could not get the job done as they lost 22-25, 22-25, 25-21, 18-25.
In head coach Amber Griswolds first year, she led them to an 11-15 year and a second round playoff exit. This team looked like a much different team from match to match as they continued to get stronger throughout the season.
Beckman Catholic too much to handle as they sweep Northeast
The Rebels fell to the Trailblazers in the first round of 2A regionals on Wednesday night.
They came up just short in the first two sets, dropping those 22-25 and 23-25. Then in set three the Trailblazers were too much for the Rebels and Northeast was swept, falling 15-25 in the final set.
Northeast finished their season 16-13 on the year.
River Hawks swept by Warriors in second round of the 1A Playoffs
After upsetting Prince of Peace on Monday night, Easton Valley could not keep up with Calamus-Wheatland on Wednesday night as they fell in a three set sweep.
The River Hawks struggled early but were able to try and keep it close in the later sets. They were swept 15-25, 20-25 and 23-25.
They finish their season 7-18 on the year.
Meyers, Voss and Owen each earn All Conference Honors
NUIC Conference Champion Landon Meyers highlighted All Conference honors for the Steamers as he made the 1st team.
Freshman Jacob Voss and senior Reed Owen each earned All Conference 2nd team while their teammate Zach Winkel was named an Honorable Mention.
