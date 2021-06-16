Camanche sweeps North Cedar, falls to North Scott
The Camanche baseball team swept North Cedar 11-1, 7-6 in a doubleheader Monday, before falling 14-7 to North Scott Tuesday in a game played at NelsonCorp Field.
The Indians are now 11-4.
Clinton goes 0-3 Monday, Tuesday
The River Kings split a doubleheader at North Scott on Monday and fell at home to Clear Creek-Amana, 15-13 on Tuesday.
The River Kings fell to 8-9.
North Linn 21, Prince of Peace 1
The Lynx (17-1) defeated the Irish (0-5) Monday at North Linn.
Northeast swept by Cascade, splits with Monticello
The Rebels were swept 5-2/10-5 by Cascade in a doubleheader Monday on the road before defeating Monticello 5-4, and then falling 4-1 in a doubleheader Tuesday at home.
The Rebels are 3-9.
Easton Valley 10, Edgewood-Colesburg 0
The River Hawks (8-4) defeated the Vikings (4-8) Monday at Miles.
Central DeWitt swept by Davenport North, sweeps Anamosa
The Wildcats swept the Sabers 10-4/3-2 Monday at Davenport, but the Sabers swept the Blue Raiders 2-1/7-4 Tuesday at DeWitt.
The Sabers are 10-4.
Clinton swept by North Scott, Muscatine
The Lancers swept Clinton 15-4/17-0 Monday at Clinton, and the Muskies swept the River Queens 11-1/15-0 in a doubleheader Wednesday at Clinton.
The Queens are 3-10.
Camanche splits with North Cedar
The Indians defeated North Cedar 10-0 Monday at Camanche before falling 9-0 Wednesday at North Cedar.
The Indians are 3-14.
Northeast splits with Cascade, sweeps Monticello, beats North Scott
The Rebels fell 4-3 but rebounded 16-5 in a doubleheader at Cascade Monday. Then, the team swept Monticello 13-1/7-2 in a doubleheader Tuesday before beating North Scott 3-2 Wednesday on the road.
The Rebels are 8-9.
Ed-Co sweeps Easton Valley
Edgewood-Colesburg (7-15) swept Easton Valley (0-18) 10-4/17-2 in a doubleheader Monday at Miles.
Central DeWitt swept by Davenport North, Anamosa
The Wildcats swept the Sabers 13-4/16-3 in a doubleheader Monday at DeWitt, then the Blue Raiders swept the Sabers 12-1/6-5 in a doubleheader Tuesday at DeWitt.
The Sabers are 4-16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.