Camanche sweeps North Cedar, falls to North Scott

The Camanche baseball team swept North Cedar 11-1, 7-6 in a doubleheader Monday, before falling 14-7 to North Scott Tuesday in a game played at NelsonCorp Field.

The Indians are now 11-4.

Clinton goes 0-3 Monday, Tuesday

The River Kings split a doubleheader at North Scott on Monday and fell at home to Clear Creek-Amana, 15-13 on Tuesday.

The River Kings fell to 8-9.

North Linn 21, Prince of Peace 1

The Lynx (17-1) defeated the Irish (0-5) Monday at North Linn.

Northeast swept by Cascade, splits with Monticello

The Rebels were swept 5-2/10-5 by Cascade in a doubleheader Monday on the road before defeating Monticello 5-4, and then falling 4-1 in a doubleheader Tuesday at home.

The Rebels are 3-9.

Easton Valley 10, Edgewood-Colesburg 0

The River Hawks (8-4) defeated the Vikings (4-8) Monday at Miles.

Central DeWitt swept by Davenport North, sweeps Anamosa

The Wildcats swept the Sabers 10-4/3-2 Monday at Davenport, but the Sabers swept the Blue Raiders 2-1/7-4 Tuesday at DeWitt.

The Sabers are 10-4.

Clinton swept by North Scott, Muscatine

The Lancers swept Clinton 15-4/17-0 Monday at Clinton, and the Muskies swept the River Queens 11-1/15-0 in a doubleheader Wednesday at Clinton.

The Queens are 3-10.

Camanche splits with North Cedar

The Indians defeated North Cedar 10-0 Monday at Camanche before falling 9-0 Wednesday at North Cedar.

The Indians are 3-14.

Northeast splits with Cascade, sweeps Monticello, beats North Scott

The Rebels fell 4-3 but rebounded 16-5 in a doubleheader at Cascade Monday. Then, the team swept Monticello 13-1/7-2 in a doubleheader Tuesday before beating North Scott 3-2 Wednesday on the road.

The Rebels are 8-9.

Ed-Co sweeps Easton Valley

Edgewood-Colesburg (7-15) swept Easton Valley (0-18) 10-4/17-2 in a doubleheader Monday at Miles.

Central DeWitt swept by Davenport North, Anamosa

The Wildcats swept the Sabers 13-4/16-3 in a doubleheader Monday at DeWitt, then the Blue Raiders swept the Sabers 12-1/6-5 in a doubleheader Tuesday at DeWitt.

The Sabers are 4-16.

