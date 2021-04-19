Central DeWitt track and field hosted the 2021 CoEd Saber Relays Monday at Birney Field.
In the boys’ race, Central DeWitt took first place (159 points) and Camanche tied for second with Iowa City High (114). Durant-Bennett placed fourth (64), Davenport Assumption fifth (53) and Maquoketa sixth (39).
In the girls race, Central DeWitt placed first (128), North Scott second (115), Iowa City High third (96), Davenport Assumption fourth (76), Maquoketa fifth (60), Cedar Rapids Xavier sixth (38), Anamosa seventh (30) and Camanche eighth (23).
Camanche boys: Jordan Lawrence won the 100-meter dash (11.08). Dylan Darsidan won the 1,600 run (4:44.20) and the 3,200 run (10:39.67). Andrew Butt placed second in the 3,200 (10:58.65). Adam Dunlap won the high jump (5-10).
Central DeWitt boys: Lucas Burmeister won the 200 dash (23.14). Sean Kinney won the 400 dash (54.79) and Will Ginter was right behind him (55.04). Tristan Rheingans won the 400 hurdles (1:02.85) and Gus Pickup was right behind him (1:04.96). Alex Fuller, Ginter, Hunter Blankenship and Burmeister won the 4x400 relay (3:39.71). Blankenship, Carter Donovan, Sam Bloom and Brady Freeman won the 4x800 relay (9:03.35). Nic Reemtsma, Ben Pace, Burmeister and Ginter won the 800 sprint medley (1:41.75). Matt Watters, Tyler Herington, Blankenship and Wyatt Sailer won the distance medley (4:16.03). Rheingans, Luke Schlimmer, Watters and Pickup won the 4x110 shuttle hurdle (1:09.74).
Central DeWitt girls: Soren Maricle won the 100 hurdles (17.77) and Ava Morris was right behind her (18.09). Morgan Machovec won the long jump (15-07) and Savanah Meyne placed second (15-04.50). Colleen Klostermann, Machovec, Meyne and Allie Meadows won the 4x200 relay (1:54.35).
Camanche 6, Davenport Central 3
The Indians defeated DC Monday at Davenport.
Singles: Camanche’s Luke Goble def. Alex Lester 6-4, 6-4. No. 2 — Camanche’s Logan Waltz def. Jacob Fee 7-5, 6-4. No. 3 — Chase Sbertoli def. Darrian Helstrom 6-0, 6-1. No. 4 — Camanche’s Zach Schutte def. Gage McCalester 6-3, 7-5. No. 5 — DC’s Liam Elliott def. Owen Everson 6-2, 6-2. No. 6 — DC’s Anthony Soliz def. Jacob Liles 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: No. 1 — Sbertoli/Waltz def. Elliott/Klipsch 6-4, 6-1. No. 2 — Goble/Schutte def. Helstrom/Mike Pereira 6-0, 6-2. No. 3 — Soliz/Garrett Ellsworth def. Everson/Liles 6-0, 6-1.
Bettendorf 5, Central DeWitt 0
The Bulldogs (4-1) defeated the Sabers (2-5) Monday at Bettendorf.
Western Dubuque 4, Central DeWitt 1
The Bobcats (4-1) defeated the Sabers (3-4) Monday at DeWitt.
Central DeWitt’s EmmaGrace Hartman had a goal and Marisa Lopez had an assist. Makaylea Yackle had five saves and Rory Maricle had four.
