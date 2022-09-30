After a couple of back to back losses, Central DeWitt was able to bounce back on Friday night at Maquoketa.
The Sabers picked up a much needed 42-21 win against the Cardinals. After losing key players to injuries, the Sabers needed a chance to get their guys more reps together and this win was a major boost for them.
The Sabers will return home next week when they host Vinton-Shellsburg as they look to make it two straight wins. Their record currently sits at 4-2.
Camanche struggles in defeat to Monticello 48-12
This was a tough loss for the Storm as they struggled against district front runner Monticello.
The Storm fell 48-12 and now sit with a district record of 1-2. Their overall record is 2-4 on the year.
The Storm will host Northeast in a big time rivalry game that will have a lot on the line for their playoff hopes.
Unity Christian Stays undefeated in conference play with two wins this week
The Knights had a very good week as they continued to win, picking up two more conference wins. They defeated Galesburg Christian in four sets on Tuesday night before getting another win against Faith Christian in a three set sweep on Thursday.
The Knights are now 18-1 on the year and their conference record is 11-0.
Blount leads Prince of Peace at Western Dubuque Invitational
Marcus Blount led the way for the Irish on Thursday evening as he came in 12th place with a time of 17:34.5.
The Irish as a team finished in 14th place out of 18 schools. Tate Ruden was their next best finisher, ending up in 55th place with a time of 19:07.9
