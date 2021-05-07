Editor’s note: Check Tuesday’s paper or clintonherald.com/sports for more scores from Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
The Central DeWitt girls track and field team placed seventh (29.50 points) and Clinton placed ninth (26) at the Mississippi Athletic Conference Championship Thursday at the River King and Queen Athletic Complex.
Pleasant Valley won the meet (163.50).
Clinton’s Camryn Sattler finished runner-up in the 3,000-meter run and placed third in the 1,500 run (5:07.27).
Northeast runners-up, Camanche 13th at RVC meet
The Rebels placed second (90.50) and the Indians 13th at the River Valley Conference Championship Thursday at Anamosa.
Neveah Hildebrandt was runner-up in the 100-meter dash (13.02) and the 200 dash (27.14). Ellie Rickertsen won the 400 hurdles (1:06.29) and was runner-up in the 100 hurdles (14.92). Elizabeth Chambers won the high jump (5-02). Northeast won the 4x100 relay (51.11) and the 800 sprint medley relay (1:49.63).
Irish 11th, EV 12th at TRC meet
Prince of Peace placed 11th (25 points) and Easton Valley 12th (24.50) at the Tri-Rivers Conference Championship Thursday at Alburnett.
Lisbon won the meet (114).
Prince of Peace’s Lilly Isenhour finished runner-up in the discus throw (112-02).
Clinton, Central DeWitt tie for sixth at boys MAC meet
The River Kings and Sabers tied for sixth (57 points) at the MAC Championship Thursday at Brady Street Stadium.
North Scott won the meet (140).
Central DeWitt’s Lucas Burmeister won the 200-yard dash (22.48). Ben Pace, David Harper, Alex Fuller and Burmeister won the 800 sprint medley (1:36.65). Will Ginter, Fuller, Sean Kinney and Hunter Blankenship were runners-up in the 4x400 relay (3:33.71).
Clinton’s Joe Simpson won the shot put (53-01.50). Addison Binnie was runner-up in the 400 dash (52.63). Favin Williams, Jai Jensen, Ashten Corbin and Parker Sirna were runners-up in the distance medley (3:49.32).
“The conference meet is always bittersweet,” Clinton coach Kellen Schneeberger said. “We are capping the season for some of our younger guys and are looking at the final two meets for our older guys. We had a nice conversation with the team last night and told them to really stay in the moment and continue to focus on the big goal. We have the opportunity to practice a few more days and compete a few more times.
“The big lesson we wanted to teach the guys this year is that they always control three major things, both in track and in their life: they can control their attitude, effort and response to adversity. We are improving in those areas and are ready to get back to work Monday and work towards the big goal: qualifying for the state meet.”
Camanche seventh, Northeast eighth at RVC meet
The Indians placed seventh (61 points) and Northeast eighth (46) at the River Valley Conference Championship Thursday at Anamosa.
Bellevue won the meet (108).
Camanche’s Jordan Lawrence won the 100-meter dash (11.01) and the 200 dash (22.47). Dylan Darsidan won the 400 dash (50.56). Adam Dunlap was runner-up in the high jump (5-10). Camanche won the 800 sprint medley (1:35.03).
Northeast won the 4x800 relay (8:19.91).
Easton Valley seventh at TRC meet
The River Hawks placed seventh at the Tri-Rivers Conference Championship Thursday at Alburnett.
EV’s Kolton Murphy finished runner-up in the 100 dash (11.51). Easton Valley won the 4x200 relay (1:33.59) and finished runner-up in the 4x100 relay (45.58).
