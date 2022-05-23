Central DeWitt fought off the Cascade Cougars on Tuesday night, sneaking away with an 8-7 win to improve to 2-0 on the season.
The Sabers attacked early and often, scoring five runs in the first inning. They added to that lead in the second with two more runs.
They would add another insurance run in the top of the sixth to make it 8-0. However, the scare would begin in the bottom of the sixth when the Cougars scored three runs.
In the bottom of the seventh the Cougars plated four more runs to bring the game within one run, but the Sabers would fend off the comeback and get the victory 8-7.
Central DeWitt will play again Thursday at Calamus-Wheatland at 6:30 p.m.
River Queens drop both games against Maquoketa
Clinton struggled Tuesday night, dropping two games on the road to Maquoketa.
In game one, Clinton got on the board early taking a one run lead before the Cardinals knotted things at one.
Things started to slip away in the second inning when the Cardinals were able to plate six more runs and give themselves a 7-1 lead.
The Cardinals would mercy rule the River Queens with a seven run fourth inning. Maquoketa took game one 14-1.
In game two, there was more offense for the Cardinals, scoring four runs in the first innings. That paired with a run in the third and three runs in the fifth and sixth inning saw this one also end in a mercy rule as Maquoketa won 11-1.
Clinton looks to get back on track on Friday when they take on Northeast at 6:30 p.m.
Central DeWitt drops two straight to open season
The Central DeWitt baseball team lost 14-3 at Solon on Tuesday night.
For the Sabers it has been a slow start to the season, dropping two straight to open the season.
After a positive pitching performance on Monday saw them lose 1-0 to Camanche, it was a tough loss on Tuesday.
The Sabers will host Keokuk on Friday at 7 p.m. as they look to get back on track.
Clinton falls in opener, 5-2
The River Kings fell 5-2 to Dubuque Hempstead on Monday night. The Mustangs got on the board early and held the River Kings to only two runs.
This was the sixth game of the season for the Mustangs and that experience showed, holding Clinton to only two runs and picking up another win.
The River Kings are back in action on Thursday night at Iowa City High, at 7 p.m.
Easton Valley bats come alive on opening night
Easton Valley never trailed on Monday night as they defeated the Alburnett Pirates, 11-1.
The River Hawks plated three runs in the bottom of the first inning to gain an early lead. The Pirates would score one run in the top of the third, but it was all River Hawks from there.
Easton Valley scored four runs in the both the fifth and sixth innings to mercy rule the Pirates, and pick up a win on opening day.
The River Hawks are on the road on Thursday, when they take on Calamus-Wheatland at 5 p.m.
Sabers explode in sixth inning for big win against Camanche
After falling behind early to Camanche, the Central DeWitt softball team came back in explosive fashion, winning 12-2 over their local foe.
The Storm were able to get a run across in the top of the first to give themselves the lead.
However, it was the Sabers who would take it from there as they scored five unanswered runs to make it 5-1.
The Storm would bring it within three in the top of the sixth. But it was all Sabers in the bottom half of the inning. Scoring seven runs to mercy rule the Storm and pick up an opening day win.
The Sabers play again Tuesday night at Cascade at 7 p.m. While the Storm head to Monticello for a 7 p.m. game as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.