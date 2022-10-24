After a 6-3 season, the Central DeWitt Sabers are on the way to take on their district foe, Mount Vernon.
The Sabers are coming off of a 21-14 win against Benton Community on Friday night.
However, they will have their work cut out for them on Friday night against undefeated Mount Vernon.
These two met two weeks ago and the Mustangs brought it to the Sabers, defeating them 47-0. Their game will begin at 7 p.m. at Mount Vernon High School.
Easton Valley heads to Montezuma on Friday
The River Hawks will head on the road on Friday night to take on 8-2 Montezuma.
After their first playoff game last weekend where the River Hawks snuck away with a win at home, they will be on the road this week for another test.
Their game will begin at 7 p.m.
Steamers finish off their season strong, secure three seed in IHSA Regionals
They had a great weekend at the Stillman Valley Tournament as they finished off their regular season with four more wins.
They picked up sweep victories over PCA, Earlville and SVHS before defeating Lena-Winslow 2-1.
Their only loss was to Aquin Catholic who finished off their season 34-1.
The Steamers finished the regular season 26-7-1 and will play Ashton-Franklin in the first round of regionals on Tuesday night. They will play at Polo and their game will begin at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.