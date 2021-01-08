DEWITT — The Central DeWitt girls basketball team defeated Clinton 55-28 in a Mississippi Athletic Conference game Friday.
Clinton coach Cathy Marx said despite the loss, she and the River Queens are happy they still have an opportunity to play basketball.
“All of us coaches are so excited we still get to play,” Marx said. “There’s a lot of girls who don’t have this opportunity. When every one of us coaches say the same thing, I know I’m not a broken record, because we are just so happy we get to be together.
“Tomorrow we’re doing our Secret Santa — these are things the Illinois girls don’t get the opportunity to do. We’ve got breakfast tomorrow morning — these are all the team-building things you do during the season and those are the memories they’re going to remember.”
Clinton falls to 0-6 while the Class 4A No. 4-ranked Sabers improve to 8-0.
Marx said the River Queens keep building on each game.
“We talked about our offensive rebounding — rebounding is our strength,” Marx said. “We’re every day taking a new jab at our offenses, our zone, our man offenses and we’re just getting better every day.”
Prince of Peace 53, Midland 35
The Irish (7-4) won a Tri-Rivers Conference game over the Eagles (1-9) Friday at Midland.
Lilly Isenhour led the Irish with 16 points, Anabel Blount had 15 points and Paige Kuehl had 14 points.
Bellevue 60, Northeast 37
The Comets (10-1) defeated the Rebels (1-6) in a River Valley Conference game Friday at Goose Lake.
Prince of Peace 47, Midland 31
The Irish (4-6) defeated the Eagles (3-7) in a Tri-Rivers Conference game Friday at Midland.
Dasean Mingo led the Irish with 22 points.
Northeast 51, Bellevue 36
The Rebels (3-3) defeated the Comets (3-8) in a River Valley Conference game Friday at Goose Lake.
Clinton 87, Davenport North 46
The River Kings defeated the Wildcats in a Mississippi Athletic Conference dual Thursday in Clinton.
Clinton’s Paul Duray, Conner Sattler, Matt Determan and Aiden Roberts won the 200-yard medley relay (2:06.72). Caleb Dornbush won the 200 freestyle (2:22.75). Alex Cuatlacuatl won the 200 individual medley (3:13.58). Duray, Sattler, Brian Unke and Roberts won the 200 freestyle relay (1:50.31). Duray won the 100 breaststroke (1:22.57). Sattler, Dornbush, Determan and Cautlacuatl won the 400 freestyle relay (4:21.71).
Davenport Assumption 78, Clinton 4
The River Kings fell in a Mississippi Athletic Conference dual Thursday in Davenport.
Clinton’s Luke Jennings (132 pounds) defeated Assumption’s Sydney Park by major decision (9-0) for Clinton’s lone win on the day.
Northeast hosts Camanche, Bellevue, Mid-Prairie
Northeast hosted a four-team tournament Thursday.
Camanche defeated Bellevue 54-12, Mid-Prairie 48-30 and Northeast 65-0.
Northeast fell to Bellevue 33-6 and Mid-Prairie 66-3.
Against Northeast, eight of Camanche’s victories came by Northeast forfeit. Camanche’s Brennan Kramer (152) defeated Zayd Evans by technical fall (17-2, 3:25). Camanche’s Cade Everson (182) defeated William Schemers by fall (0:56). Camanche’s Gavin Sharp (285) defeated Lucas Gruhn by fall (0:43).
In the Indians’ bout with Mid-Prairie, Camanche’s Jaxon Bussa (106) defeated Malachi Sexton by fall (0:57). Hunter Long (120) defeated Dalton Miller by fall (1:02). David Grimes defeated Spencer Grout by fall (1:11). Eric Kinkaid (145) defeated Evan Phillips by fall (1:28). Kramer (152) defeated Owen Trimpe by fall (1:20). Logan Waltz (170) defeated Kaden Meader by fall (1:16). Everson (182) defeated Ben Meader by fall (1:33).
In the Indians’ bout against Bellevue, Camanche’s Lane Sbertoli (132) defeated Dustyn Talbot by decision (9-3). Kinkaid (145) defeated Quintin Pickett by technical fall (21-4, 4:00). Kramer (152) defeated Casey Tath by major decision (10-2). Everson (182) defeated Jacob Waller by fall (3:03).
Northeast’s Gruhn (285) won by forfeit against Bellevue, and Evans (152) defeated Mid-Prairie’s Trimpe by decision (8-1).
Central DeWitt competes in triangular
The Sabers defeated Burlington 76-6 and Muscatine 36-27 Thursday in a triangular at Muscatine.
Against Burlington, Central DeWitt’s Keaton Kruse (106) defeated Jacob Widmer by fall (1:05). Keaton Zeimet (120) defeated Adam Lundquist by fall (0:57). Keaton Simmons (126) defeated Brian Velazquez by fall (0:00). Cael Grell (138) defeated Tanner Burchett by fall (1:08). Carter Donovan (145) defeated Landon Whiting by fall (0:43). Peyton Morgan (170) defeated Caleb Zaugg by fall (5:04). Mitchell Howard (195) defeated Nolan Simpson by fall (4:59). Devin Luskey (220) defeated Travis Thomsen by major decision (9-0). Sam Gravert (285) defeated Jon Schuelka by fall (0:55).
Against Muscatine, Simmons (126) defeated Garrett Head by fall (1:27). Robert Howard (132) defeated Collin Zellmer by fall (0:44). Koal Bossom (152) defeated Connor Beck by decision (4-2). Mitchell Howard (195) defeated Kaden Fisher by fall (3:09). Luskey (220) defeated Nathan Beatty by decision (2-0).
