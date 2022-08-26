DEWITT – The Central DeWitt Sabers showed off their offense tonight, defeating Davenport Central by a huge 46-0 margin.
The Sabers offense was led by senior running back Ben Pace who rushed for 131 yards and four touchdowns on just ten carries.
They had everything going for them as they beat Davenport Central on opening night for the second straight year.
The Sabers hit the road next week as they go to take on local foe Camanche. The Sabers got the better of the Storm last year when the two teams met, picking up a 14-7 win.
Northeast downs Bellevue 56-28
The Northeast Rebels took down the Bellevue Comets on opening night.
Despite the Comets celebrating their fiftieth anniversary of Comet football, the Rebels came into Bellevue and showed off their offense, scoring 56 points on the night.
The Rebels scored 30 points in the second quarter and went into the break up 30-14.
They were able to tack on 12 more points in the third quarter to increase their lead to 42-14. Each team traded blows in the fourth quarter as they each scored 14 for a final of 56-28.
The Rebels return to action next week against Wilton for their first home game of the season.
Camanche falls to Beckman Catholic on opening night
The Camanche Storm fell in their opener to Beckman Catholic 20-6 as they offense could not get much going all night.
The Storm were able to put up six points in the first quarter but the Trailblazers were able to put up 14 of their own points. The Trailblazers tacked on six more points and held the Storm silent for the rest of the night.
Camanche looks to bounce back next week when they host Central DeWitt at 7:15 p.m.
Clinton wins one of three matches at the MVC/MAC crossover
The River Queens were at Western Dubuque high school on Thursday night competing in the MVC/MAC crossover.
However, Dubuque Senior got the better of Clinton, handling the River Queens in two sets.
In set one the Rams took the early victory with a 25-16 win. In set two the River Queens battled but the Rams were able to fend them off and sweep the River Queens with a 25-23 win.
In game two the River Queens took on Dubuque Hempstead, dropping the first set 25-22 to the Mustangs.
Clinton did not backdown, coming back to dominate set two 25-16, forcing a winner take all set three. The River Queens got the better of the Mustangs, winning set three 25-11.
The River Queens played Western Dubuque in their third and final match of the night. The Bobcats proved to be too much to handle as they swept the River Queens in two sets.
The Bobcats took set one 25-13 and took set two with a 25-18 win to seal the victory over the River Queens
Clinton returns to the court on Tuesday for their first home match of the season, hosting Central DeWitt at 6:30 p.m.
Fulton Golf places fourth at the Riverdale Invite
The Fulton boys golf team placed fourth at the Riverdale Invite on Friday morning. The team shot a 327 to place fourth out of ten teams.
Jacob Voss and and Landon Meyers each shot a team high 78 over 18 holes on the day. Reed Owen shot an 83 and Dawson Price shot an 88. Chase Dykstra and Brady Read followed with Dykstra shooting a 97 and Read a 99.
They return back home on Monday when they play Dakota High School at the Fulton Country Club at 4 p.m.
