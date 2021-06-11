The Clinton baseball team defeated Bettendorf 13-3, then fell 8-7 in a doubleheader Thursday at Clinton.
Clinton is now 7-7 and Bettendorf is 3-8.
BASEBALL
Starmont 5, Prince of Peace 3
The Stars (2-6) defeated the Irish (0-4) Thursday at Starmont.
Kyler Wallace led the Irish with two hits and two RBIs. Eric Berry pitched 5.1 innings with seven hits, five runs (four earned), three walks and six strikeouts. Wallace pitched 2/3 of an inning in relief.
Northeast 4, West Liberty 3
The Rebels (2-6) defeated the Comets (5-7) in eight innings Thursday at Goose Lake.
Northeast’s Kael Parson, Caleb Gruhn, Hayden Lee and Curtis Eberhart each had an RBI.
Alijah Dopson pitched six innings with five hits, three runs (one earned), four walks and three strikeouts. Jimmy Weispfenning pitched two innings with four strikeouts.
Lisbon sweeps Easton Valley
The Lions (8-3) defeated the River Hawks (6-4) 3-0/12-7 in a doubleheader Thursday at Lisbon.
Pleasant Valley sweeps Central DeWitt
The Spartans (10-0) defeated the Sabers (6-2) 12-3/3-1 in a doubleheader Thursday at DeWitt.
In game one, DeWitt’s John McConohy and Kaiden Muhl both had an RBI. Mason had an RBI in game two.
SOFTBALL
West Liberty 9, Northeast 4
The Comets (8-3) defeated the Rebels (2-7) Thursday at Goose Lake.
Northeast’s Brynnlin Kroymann and Leah Mangelsen both had an RBI. Neveah Hildebrandt had three hits, and Valerie Spooner and Mangelsen each had two. Danica Eberhart pitched 4 1/3 innings with eight hits, four earned runs, one walk and one strikeout. Piper Isbell pitched 2.2 innings with five hits, five earned runs, two walks and a strikeout.
Lisbon 10, Easton Valley 0
The Lions (14-2) defeated the River Hawks (0-16) Thursday at Lisbon.
