The Clinton boys bowling team punched its ticket to the IHSAA State Meet Monday at Lancer Lanes in Cedar Rapids.
Clinton placed first overall (3,392 team points) to take the win and move on as a team.
“It went very well,” Clinton coach Shaun Hartman said. “Boys were a little skeptical about the lanes because some of them bowled there in the past and didn’t bowl well, but they came out, cruised ahead and bowled very well. Very proud of what they put out today, especially Dominick, Cooper and Hunter — they had some big games today.”
Scoring for the River Kings were: Dominick Judge (first place, 537 pins), Cooper Kohl (second, 490), Hunter Lockhart (third, 480), Chase Stonestreet (13th, 419), Carter Hudson (16th, 405) and Jack Pelham (21st, 394).
“Getting used to the competition format, working through the COVID regulations and everything — it’s been a kind of different atmosphere than it typically has been in the past, so I think we’re starting to get accustomed to that and overcome that,” Hartman said. “Definitely proud of what they did today. They performed well and it was fun to watch.”
BOYS BOWLING
Camanche qualifies for state
The Indians qualified for state after winning a home state qualifying meet Monday at Imperial Lanes in Camanche.
Central DeWitt placed third. Because they were the only 1A substate team that bowled Monday, they will find out later on if they have any state qualifiers.
Jacob Hartman (236-279 — 515) and Troy Edmunds (203-300 — 503) led the Indians.
“My two seniors just really came out and shined today,” Camanche coach Brad Weber said. “Top two guys in the whole tournament. I saw the seniors take over, lead the team and they came around — especially Troy. He struggled a little his first game, but his second game had the perfect game.
“The seniors kind of did it themselves today. They just really charged forward when we needed them to.”
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Monticello 58, Camanche 21
The Panthers (16-5) defeated the Indians (3-18) in a Class 3A regional quarterfinal Saturday at Monticello, ending Camanche’s season.
“We held our own in the first half and I am really proud of our girls,” Camanche coach Andrew Carbajal said. “Our depth got to us today, but I give a lot of the credit to Monticello. I am pretty proud.”
Maddie Michels led the Indians with 15 points.
Sherrard 41, Fulton 36
The Steamers fell to the Tigers Monday at Fulton.
Fulton’s Liz Fish had 17 points.
Riverdale 51, Morrison 28
Riverdale topped Morrison Monday at Riverdale.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Davenport Assumption 53, Central DeWitt 41
The Knights (13-6) defeated the Sabers (11-8) in a Mississippi Athletic Conference game Saturday at Davenport.
BOYS BOWLING
Clinton 3,131, Davenport North 3,000
The River Kings topped North Saturday at Clinton.
Scoring for the River Kings were: Carter Hudson (first place, 510 pins), Dominick Judge (second, 448), Cooper Kohl (fifth, 423), Jack Pelham (eighth, 406), Hunter Lockhart (10th, 361) and Chase Stonestreet (11th, 360).
GIRLS BOWLING
Davenport North 2,584, Clinton 2,518
North defeated the River Queens Saturday at Clinton.
Scoring for Clinton were: Hannah Hartman (third, 357), Jazlyn Whitaker (fourth, 353), Sidney Pawski (sixth, 325), Francis Hansen (eighth, 310), Ciara Grinnall (10th, 280) and Chasity Clark (11th, 255).
