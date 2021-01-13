After a nail-biting loss to Central DeWitt last Friday, Clinton boys basketball senior Taylon Hayes said the team knows a win is within grasp.
“It was a wake up call — like, we’re right there,” Hayes said. “We’re just missing a few key points, but we’re right there.”
Davenport West (3-1) defeated Clinton 76-52 Tuesday in Clinton, dropping the River Kings’ record to 0-7.
“I saw a good start,” Clinton coach Troy Ersland said. “The second quarter, we had too many defensive breakdowns, let them have too many wide open 3s, not enough communication. The first four minutes of the third quarter, we weren’t rebounding well, we weren’t putting a body on anybody, boxing them out and they were just getting whatever they wanted and that was the big difference in the game.
“I liked our effort for most of the second half, but you can’t play two-and-a-half quarters — you’ve got to play four.”
Clinton was only down 19-11 by the end of the first quarter, but fell behind 41-21 by halftime.
Hayes said the team talked about improvements after the game.
“It was just about the aggressiveness on D and the confidence on offense — shooting the ball and taking the ball above the rim and jump-stopping to get the foul,” Hayes said. “Regular offensive and defensive stuff.”
Despite the losses, Hayes said the River Kings are more motivated than ever.
“We’re using it as motivation because at the beginning of the season, we were picked to be last, so that was motivation to get some confidence up in the first place,” Hayes said. “We’re just going to keep playing the games to the best of our ability.
“We’ll get a couple, but it’s a process.”
BOYS BASKETBALL
Monticello 62, Camanche 58
The Panthers (9-0) defeated the Indians (8-3) Tuesday at Monticello.
Zayne Feller led the Indians with 13 points, 14 rebounds and two steals. Zach Erwin had 12 points and two blocks. Zane Witt had 11 points.
Prince of Peace 64, Marquette Catholic 58
The Irish (5-5) defeated the Mohawks (4-6) Tuesday at Marquette.
Dasean Mingo led the Irish with 33 points and Kyler Wallace added 11.
Northeast 39, Cascade 20
The Rebels (4-3) defeated the Cougars (4-7) Tuesday at Cascade.
Northeast’s Judd Swanton had 14 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks. Hayden Lee had 12 points.
Class 1A No. 4 Easton Valley 83, Midland 31
The River Hawks (11-0) defeated the Eagles (3-8) Tuesday at Midland.
EV’s Porter Fuegen had 21 points, Cayden Deardorff had 16 and Kaleb Cornilsen had 15.
Central DeWitt 52, Davenport Central 45
The Sabers (4-4) defeated the Blue Devils (0-4) Tuesday at Davenport.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Davenport West 36, Clinton 24
The Falcons (1-3) defeated the River Queens (0-7) Tuesday at Davenport.
Clinton’s Rylie Mussman had eight points.
Monticello 66, Camanche 20
The Panthers (8-3) defeated the Indians (3-10) Tuesday at Monticello.
Prince of Peace 63, Marquette Catholic 51
The Irish (8-4) defeated the Mohawks (5-7) Tuesday at Marquette.
Anabel Blount led the Irish with 23 points and had eight rebounds. Paige Kuehl had 16 points.
Cascade 73, Northeast 28
The Cougars (10-4) defeated the Rebels (2-7) Tuesday at Cascade.
Midland 44, Easton Valley 35
The Eagles (2-9) defeated the River Hawks (5-7) Tuesday at Midland.
BOYS BOWLING
Clinton 3,012, Central DeWitt 2,638
The River Kings defeated the Sabers Tuesday at the Plaza Bowl in Clinton.
Scoring for the River Kings were: Jack Pelham (460 pins), Chase Stonestreet (458), Dominick Judge (402), Cooper Kohl (386), Carter Hudson (357) and Hunter Lockhart (319).
Scoring for the Sabers were: William Vanderbilt (399), Eli Haack (385), Kaden Dammeier (369), Andrew Hall (339), Lucas Naughton (314) and Kyle Holmes (300).
GIRLS BOWLING
Clinton 2,822, Central DeWitt 2,607
The River Kings defeated the Sabers Tuesday at the Plaza Bowl in Clinton.
Scoring for the River Kings were: Hannah Hartman (463), Sidney Pawski (413), Jazlyn Whitaker (359), Fransis Hansen (350), Ana Cunningham (322) and Ciara Grinnall (316).
Scoring for the Sabers were: Jena Edwards (371), Eve Schmitt (364), Alyssa Lampe (353), Kim Hendricks (340), Makenzi Dammeier (340) and Kaylie Cargill (297).
