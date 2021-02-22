The Clinton boys basketball team (1-19) fell to Muscatine (10-10) in a Class 4A Substate 5 First Round game Monday at Muscatine, ending the River Kings’ season.
Isaiah Struve led Clinton with 20 points. Treveon Bailey and Jai Jensen each had 13 points.
Central DeWitt 52, Center Point-Urbana 51
The Sabers (12-10) defeated the Stormin’ Pointers (9-14) in a Class 3A Substate 4 First Round game Monday at DeWitt.
The Sabers go on to play Monticello (20-0) in a Class 3A Substate 4 Second Round game 7 p.m. Thursday at Monticello.
Central DeWitt 75, Washington 31
The Sabers (15-2) defeated the Demons (3-19) in a Region 5 Semifinal Saturday at DeWitt.
The Sabers’ Taylor Veach had 28 points with seven rebounds and three assists. Allison Meadows had 12 points with nine rebounds and four steals. EmmaGrace Hartman added 11 points.
The Sabers move on to play Marion (14-8) in a regional championship Tuesday at DeWitt.
Rockridge 51, Morrison 30
Rockridge defeated Morrison Monday at Morrison.
Riverdale 49, Fulton 17
Riverdale (7-0) defeated Fulton (3-3) Monday at Riverdale.
