The Muscatine boys basketball team defeated Clinton 62-39 Thursday in a Mississippi Athletic Conference game at Clinton.
Clinton fell to 1-10 and Muscatine improved to 5-6.
Prince of Peace 70, Cedar Valley Christian 21
The Irish (7-6) defeated the Huskies (1-11) Friday in a Tri-Rivers Conference game at Springville.
Easton Valley 64, Calamus-Wheatland 41
The River Hawks (15-0) defeated the Spartans (9-6) in a Tri-Rivers Conference game Friday at Miles.
Bettendorf 55, Central DeWitt 51
The Bulldogs (1-5) defeated the Sabers (5-7) Friday in a Mississippi Athletic Conference game at Bettendorf.
Prince of Peace 59, Cedar Valley Christian 12
The Irish (10-4) defeated the Huskies (0-13) Friday at Springville.
Easton Valley 45, Calamus-Wheatland 42
The River Hawks (8-9) defeated the Spartans (8-8) Friday in a Tri-Rivers Conference game at Miles.
Central DeWitt 50, Bettendorf 39
The Sabers (11-1) defeated the Bulldogs (4-3) Friday in a Mississippi Athletic Conference game at DeWitt.
Muscatine 41, Clinton 17
The River Queens (0-10) fell to the Muskies (5-6) in a Mississippi Athletic Conference game Thursday at Clinton.
Alburnett 50, Easton Valley 30
The River Hawks fell to the Pirates in a Tri-Rivers Conference game Thursday at Alburnett.
Bettendorf 126, Clinton 40
The River Kings fell Thursday at Bettendorf.
Davenport West 43, Clinton 42
The River Kings fell Thursday at Davenport.
Clinton’s Brooke Peters (145 pounds) defeated Bryce Faison (fall 4:44). Ty Jurgersen (152) defeated Ashton Urmie (fall 5:16). Mike Rausenberger (285) defeated Dylan Fiegel (fall 4:34).
Everson becomes pins leader, Camanche dominates triangular
Camanche competed in a triangular with Regina, Tipton and North Cedar Thursday at North Cedar.
The Indians defeated Tipton 37-30, Regina 42-33 and North Cedar 48-18.
Indians senior Cade Everson became the school’s all-time leader in pins (182 pins) during the meet, surpassing his brother Brice Everson’s record.
Against Tipton, Camanche’s Jaxon Bussa (106) defeated Michael Puffer (fall 2:37). Lane Sbertoli (132) defeated Wyatt Lashmit (decision 3-0). Eric Kinkaid (145) defeated Kaleb Nerem (major decision 13-0). Josiah Kampe (152) defeated Aiden Graves (fall 1:14). Logan Waltz (170) defeated Carson Charves (fall 3:33). Everson (182) defeated Payten Elijah (fall 0:39).
Against Regina, Everson defeated Christopher Waikel (fall 1:26).
Against North Cedar, Kampe defeated Paul Stoffer (fall 1:27). Waltz defeated Sabian Mesinas (fall 1:02). Everson defeated Seth Lyter (fall :09).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.