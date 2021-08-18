Clinton boys opens season with quad
The Clinton boys golf team opened its season with a quad at Duck Creek on Monday.
Scoring for Clinton were Jaiden Busse (95), Ben Wittenauer (95), Kaleb Luckritz (117) and Connor Busse (116) for a team score of 423.
Morrison falls in triangular
Morrison (177) fell in a triangular with Sterling Newman (157) and Rock Falls (167) on Aug. 12.
Scoring for Morrison were Isaac Melton (42), Mason Dykstra (43), David Stralow (45) and Dayton Young (47).
