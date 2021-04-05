The Clinton boys soccer team fell to Pleasant Valley 10-0 (mercy rule) Monday at Clinton.
On Saturday, Clinton went 1-2 in the Spartan Classic at Solon High School. The River Kings fell to Mediapolis 2-1, lost to Solon 3-0 and defeated Wapello 9-3.
“I saw a lot of tired young men,” Clinton coach Matt Hagge said after the PV game. “We played a game Thursday night and we had three games on Saturday. We did four games in three days and had a day off, and we were tired.
“We have a couple injuries as well. (Pleasant Valley) is a quality team. They move the ball around well and I think we did a little bit too much watching rather than trying to focus on our own game plan. By the time we did in the second half, it was too little, too late.”
Against Mediapolis, Clinton’s Kevin Escobar scored the team’s lone goal (assist by Zach Connell). Goalkeeper Drew Cooley had four saves.
Cooley also had four saves against Solon.
Against Wapello, Jaden Velasco and Connell both had two goals. Juan Anguiano, Jorge Dondiego, Kevin Escobar, Jose Escobar and Cooley all had one goal. Dondiego had three saves in net and Javier Marquez added two.
Hagge likes the growth he’s seen out of his team so far. The River Kings are 2-3.
“Our goalies are really coming along,” Hagge said. “(Drew) Cooley is really developing into a good goalie. The guys are moving the ball well. We have had really great team camaraderie this year compared to some other ones. The guys get along really well together.
“Over the weekend, we saw some great soccer from our guys — making the ball do the work, moving the ball, talking a lot. One game we had like 35 shots on goal and we scored nine goals in one game. There’s a lot to work on. At the beginning of the season, the way our schedule works, we have just a little bit too much soccer in a short period of time. Our numbers are down, we’ve only got 26 players, but three are injured right now. When the numbers are low, it’s hard to have a backup at every position.”
The River Kings play Muscatine 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Muscatine.
Muscatine 2, Central DeWitt 1
The Muskies (3-1) defeated the Sabers (0-1) Monday at DeWitt.
