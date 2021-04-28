The Clinton boys soccer team (3-7) defeated Marquette Catholic (3-6) 3-2 Monday at Clinton.
Clinton’s Juan Anguiano, Leo Baldivia and Zach Connell each had a goal. Luis Dondiego had an assist. Drew Cooley had four saves in net.
BOYS SOCCER
Central DeWitt 10, Anamosa 0
The Sabers (3-6) defeated the Blue Raiders (1-6) Monday at DeWitt.
Central DeWitt’s Landon Peterson, Boomer Johnson and Briar Baxter each had two goals, while Brady Cavanaugh, Ben Mason, Kam McCall and Cody Penniston each had one. Penniston had two assists, and Sean McNamara, Keaton Simmons, Jack Campbell, Mason, Peterson and Lane Walker each had one.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Camanche third, Northeast fourth, PoP 10th at Rebel Relays
Camanche placed third (112.5), Northeast fourth (107) and Prince of Peace 10th (five) at the Rebel Relays Monday at Northeast.
Camanche’s Jordan Lawrence won the 100-meter dash (10.82) and the 200 dash (22.48). Dylan Darsidan won the 400 dash (51.01) and the 800 run (1:59.19). Cade Everson, Ethan Schultz, Tucker Dickherber and Lawrence won the 4x100 relay (44.82). Everson, Dickherber, Lawrence and Darsidan won the 800 sprint medley (1:37).
Northeast’s Jimmy Weispfenning, Cade Hughes, Caleb Gruhn and Thomas Machande won the 4x200 relay (1:34.34). Machande, Gruhn, Joe Hasken and Carter Jargo won the 4x400 relay (3:39.64).
Central DeWitt sixth, Easton Valley ninth at Anamosa
The Sabers placed sixth (60.50 points) and the River Hawks ninth (36) at the Raider Co-Ed Relays Tuesday at Anamosa.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Northeast first, Camanche fifth, Prince of Peace 10th at Rebel Relays
Northeast placed first (164 points). Camanche fifth (58) and Prince of Peace 10th (23) at the Rebel Relays Monday at Northeast.
Northeast’s Neveah Hildebrandt won the 100-meter dash (12.66) and the 200 dash (26.76). Ellie Rickertsen won the 100 hurdles (14.85) and the 400 hurdles (1:08.40). Paige Holst, Rickertsen, Madison Tarr and Hildebrandt won the 4x100 relay (51.45). Cenady Soenksen, Makenzie Petersen, Grace Ketelsen and Faith Ketelsen won the 4x800 relay. Holst, Tarr, Hildebrandt and Rickertsen won the 800 sprint medley (1:54.31). Elizabeth Chambers won the high jump (5-04).
Camanche’s Grace Nauman won the 400 dash (1:04.73). Ella Blinkinsop won the long jump (14-06.50).
Easton Valley tenth at Anamosa
The River Hawks tenth (29) at the Raider Co-Ed Relays Tuesday at Anamosa.
GIRLS TENNIS
Columbus Catholic 7, Clinton 2
The River Queens lost Tuesday at home.
Anna Current (No. 3) won in singles. Kallyn Keefer and Jayden Kissack picked up a No. 3 doubles win.
BOYS TENNIS
Maquoketa 5, Camanche 4
The Cardinals defeated the Indians Tuesday at Camanche.
Camanche’s Luke Goble (No. 1), Logan Waltz (No. 2) and Chase Sbertoli (No. 3) got singles wins. Goble and Zach Schutte earned a doubles win (No. 2).
BOYS GOLF
Northeast 186, Camanche 193
The Rebels defeated the Indians Monday at Valley Oaks Golf Course in Clinton.
GIRLS GOLF
Central DeWitt second, Northeast third, Clinton seventh at Springbrook
The Sabers placed second (425), the Rebels third (439) and Clinton seventh (470) Monday at an invitational at Springbrook Country Club.
Shooting for Central DeWitt were: Maggie Foeschle (100), Anna Hurning (105), Isabelle Pierce (109), Riley Horst (111) and Margie Alger (111).
Shooting for Northeast were: Ciera Krogman (93, medalist), Elly Cain (108), Clarissa Jacobsen (111) and Ava Friedrichsen (127).
Shooting for Clinton were: Heather Dash (98), Heidi Zajicek (115), Piper Wiesner (127) and Emersyn Keefer (130).
Northeast 221, Camanche 255
The Rebels defeated the Indians Monday at Valley Oaks Golf Course in Clinton.
GIRLS SOCCER
North Scott 8, Clinton 0
The Lancers (6-3) defeated the River Queens (4-4) Tuesday at Clinton.
Pleasant Valley 5, Central DeWitt 0
The Spartans (10-0) defeated the Sabers (3-6) Tuesday at PV.
