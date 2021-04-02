The Clinton boys soccer team defeated Maquoketa 2-0 and Prince of Peace fell to Davenport North 7-2 in both teams’ season openers Thursday at Clinton High School.
Newman 14, Morrison 7
Newman (2-0) defeated Morrison (1-2) in a Three Rivers Conference game Thursday at Newman.
Morrison quarterback Nate Helms had 10 completions for 130 yards with three interceptions. T.C. Ottens had six catches for 39 yards and Alex Anderson had three catches for 39 yards and the Mustangs’ lone touchdown.
Morrison hosts Fulton in the annual Wooden Shoe Bowl 7 p.m. Friday, April 9.
Central DeWitt seventh, Clinton eighth at Pleasant Valley
Central DeWitt placed seventh (60.5 team points) and Clinton eighth (45 points) at the Spartan Invitational Thursday at Pleasant Valley.
Central DeWitt’s Lucas Burmeister won the 200-meter dash (22.41). Central DeWitt’s Tristan Rheingans placed fourth in the 400 hurdles (1:02.73). Cole Miller placed second in the discus throw (134-08).
Clinton’s Joe Simpson won the shot put (50-09.50) and placed fifth in the discus throw (130-04). Seth Dotterweich placed fifth in the 110 hurdles (17.35). Logan Mulholland placed fourth in the long jump (20-03.75).
“This was a tough meet against some strong competition,” Clinton coach Kellen Schneeberger said. “PV, Hempstead, West Dubuque, and Dubuque Senior set the pace this evening and it was fast. We were just happy to see the kids respond and compete. We saw some really promising things, like (Addison) Binnie, Dotterweich, and (Ian) Thomas in the 400; Mulholland in the long jump, Favin Williams in the 100 and sprint relays, and Simpson in the throws. We also saw some kids running with guts like Luke Jennings in the 800, Parker Sirna in the mile, and Conner Sattler in the 4x400. The shuttle was a nice surprise as well.
“Our coaches are doing a good job of trying to see how all the pieces will fit together and the athletes are doing a good job of accepting a role or race and going for it. Not having last year really impacted our continuity and development with some of the more challenging races. We are trying to bring the guys a little slower focusing on learning and competing. We are focusing on the three big things we can control: our attitude, effort and response to adversity. The guys have been a fun group to work with and we are excited to see how they develop.”
Easton Valley places 12th at West Delaware
Easton Valley placed 12th (21 team points) at the West Delaware Early Bird meet Thursday at Manchester.
Independence won the meet with 72 points.
EV’s Maddi Klemme placed second in the high jump (4-10).
Rockridge 2, Morrison 0
Rockridge defeated Morrison 25-6, 25-8 Thursday at Rockridge.
