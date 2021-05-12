The Clinton boys tennis team placed fifth (six points) at an IHSAA district meet Wednesday at North Scott.
Pleasant Valley won the meet (31 points).
Clinton’s Brody Manemann and Adam Deters placed fourth in the doubles bracket after falling to Dubuque Senior’s Julian Nemmers and Harrison Tompkins 6-1, 6-1 in the third-place match.
Camanche places third at Dubuque
The Indians placed third at an IHSAA District meet Wednesday at Dubuque.
Camanche’s Chase Sbertoli and Logan Waltz placed fourth overall in the doubles bracket.
Clinton 1, Central DeWitt 0
The River Queens (7-5) defeated the Sabers (5-8) Tuesday at Clinton.
Lexy Lemke had Clinton’s goal on an assist from Sofia Tello. Rylie Mussman had eight saves in net.
Clinton 2, Prince of Peace 1
The River Kings (6-10) defeated the Irish (5-6) Tuesday at Clinton.
Marcus Blount had a goal for the Irish and Kyle Sager had an assist. Eric Berry had 21 saves in net.
Rockridge boys, girls top Fulton
The Rockridge boys defeated Fulton 60-36 and the girls won 74-50 Tuesday at Rockridge.
For the Fulton boys, Kyler Pessman won the 200 dash (25.87). Ethan Rash, Kyler Pessman, Joey Huizenga and Josh Vanderploeg won the 4x100 relay (46.57). Carson Wherry, Daken Pessman, Kyler Pessman and Vanderploeg won the 4x200 relay (1:38.52). Wherry won the long jump (5.09).
For the Fulton girls, Hailey VanZuiden won the 100-meter dash (14.62). Abbigail Thyne won the 200 dash (29.95). Aliva Bueno won the 400 dash (1:14.66). Grace Dykstra, Brooklyn Brennan, Mikayla Gazo and Thyne won the 4x100-meter relay (53.64). Dykstra, Annaka Hackett, Gazo and Thyne won the 4x200 relay (1:57.19). Grace Dykstra won the long jump (4.27).
