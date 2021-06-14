The Clinton softball team went 3-0, Camanche went 0-2 and Northeast went 2-1 at the Calamus-Wheatland Tournament Saturday.
Clinton defeated Calamus-Wheatland 7-6, Midland 8-6 and Bellevue 6-1.
Against C-W, Clinton’s Makenzie Cooley had two RBIs, while Amber Lee, Ashtyn Dohrn, Lauren Brennan, Emma Milder and Emma Riessen each had one. Brennan got the win on the mound (seven innings, 12 hits, six runs, four earned runs, two walks, five strikeouts).
Against Midland, Clinton’s Cooley had three RBIs, while Lee and Riessen each had two. Brennan pitched 3.1 innings (one hit, four earned runs, four walks, two strikeouts) and Lee pitched 1.2 (one hit, one run, two walks, four strikeouts).
Against Bellevue, Clinton’s Riessen had two RBIs, while Milder and Nevaeh Hart both had one. Lee got the win on the mound (five innings, one run, one earned run, three strikeouts).
Calamus-Wheatland defeated the Indians 12-7 and then the Indians fell 9-0 to Highland.
Northeast defeated fell to Highland 6-4, then rebounded for a win over Bellevue 14-0 and another over Midland 11-2.
Against Highland, Northeast’s Valerie Spooner had two RBIs while Emma Kjergaard and Alexis Ehlers both had one.
Against Bellevue, Ehlers led with three RBIs, Neveah Hildebrandt and Brynnlin Kroymann each had two, while Leah Mangelsen Spooner, Kjergaard and Ally Kane each had one. Piper Isbell got the win on the mound (three innings, one walk, three strikeouts).
Against Midland, Kjergaard had three RBIs, Mangelsen had two, and Spooner, Bailee Petry and Jeorgia Neumann each had one. Haleigh Banowetz got the win on the mound (five innings, four hits, two earned runs, one walk, five strikeouts).
Central DeWitt goes 1-1 at BCLUW Tournament
The Sabers defeated Gilbert 11-7 and fell to Ames 3-2 at the BCLUW Tournament Saturday.
Camanche dominates at Calamus-Wheatland
The Indians defeated Marquette Catholic 13-3 and beat Calamus-Wheatland 16-1 at the Cal-Wheat Tournament Saturday.
Against Marquette, Camanche’s Logan Shaw had three RBIs, Kyle DeWeerdt and Mason Byrns each had two, while Mike Delzell, Brayden Lodge, Mason Duritza, Troy Edmunds all had one.
Delzell got the win on the mound (4.1 innings, three hits, three earned runs, three walks, six strikeouts).
Against Cal-Wheat, Jaxon Bussa Kaiden Jenkins both had two RBIs, while Thomas Blomme, Delzell, Andrew Butt, Morgan Butt and Shaw all had one. Garrett Schultz got the win on the mound (three innings, three hits, one earned run, three walks, two strikeouts).
Clinton goes 0-3 over weekend
The Clinton LumberKings went 0-3 in games played this weekend.
The LKings fell 5-4/4-1 to Springfield in a doubleheader Saturday, then lost 12-2 at Burlington on Sunday.
