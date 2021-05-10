The Clinton and Central DeWitt girls tennis teams competed at day one of the Mississippi Athletic Championship Monday at North Scott. Several local athletes will continue on to day two.
In No 1 singles, Clinton’s Abby Struble will face Davenport Central’s Maitrey Shrikande for the third-place match.
In No. 2 singles, Clinton’s Mackenzie Lange will face Davenport Assumption’s Ella DiIulio in the third-place match.
In No. 3 singles, Clinton’s Anna Current will face Assumption’s Allison Halligan in the championship match.
“Anna Current is the girl to watch, who is fearless and never wants to lose — I love her spirit, a true River Queen,” Clinton coach Cindy Rasche said. “Abby Struble pounded the hugest of forehands to date with Porubein of Bettendorf. A great second set, which we all enjoyed. They were the last match playing, so everyone had their eyes on it.”
In No. 4 singles, Clinton’s Kallyn Keefer will face Pleasant Valley’s Aarya Joshi in the championship match.
In No. 5 singles, Clinton’s Emily Manemann will face either PV’s Shravani Inampudi or Assumption’s Shannon Bush in the championship match.
In No. 6 singles, Clinton’s Jayden Kissack will face Assumption’s Addison Walters in the championship match.
In No. 1 doubles, Struble/Current will face Bettendorf’s Porubein/Alves in the championship match.
In No. 2 doubles, Manemann/Lange will face Bettendorf’s Stout/Moore in the championship match.
In No. 3 doubles, Keefer/Kissack will face PV’s Joshi/Evans in the championship match. Central DeWitt’s Rolling/Pierce will face Assupmtion’s Bush/Sons in the third-place match.
“Kissack is No. 1 seed at 6 and was taking care of business as usual,” Rasche said. “Loved that Lange and Manemann took some of those PV points in doubles. Kissack and Keefer are No. 1 seeds and came through two and two at No. 3 doubles, but I must say, those newly-formed DeWitt girls came to play. The score doesn't show how well that team played that match.”
GIRLS GOLF
Central Dewitt fifth, Clinton 10th at MAC Championship
The Sabers placed fifth (441) and Clinton 10th (523) at the Mississippi Athletic Conference Championship Monday at Kewanee Dunes Golf Course in Kewanee, Illinois.
Pleasant Valley won the conference championship (345).
Shooting for Clinton were: Heather Dash (107), Emersyn Keefer (130), Heidi Zajicek (134) and Brynn Vonderohe (152).
Shooting for Central DeWitt were: Maggie Froeschle (109), Anna Hurning (110), Marjory Alger (111) and Ashli Bossom (111).
McNeil second overall at TRC meet
Easton Valley’s Sydney McNeil placed second overall with a 94 at the Tri-Rivers Conference meet Monday at Plum River Golf Course.
EV’s Kaitlyn Kuhl placed eighth overall with a 108.
Lisbon won the meet (393 points) and Lisbon’s Kaylie Kelchen was medalist (93).
Camanche 10th at Tipton
The Indians placed 10th (524 points) at the Tigrette Invitational Friday at Tipton Golf and Country Club.
GIRLS SOCCER
Clinton 6, Maquoketa 0
The River Queens (6-5) topped the Cardinals (2-9) Monday at Maquoketa.
Greta Greenly led Clinton with two goals, while Ashtyn Dohrn, Lexy Lemke, Peyton Metzger and Veronica Ramirez each added one. Ramirez had two assists and Sofia Tello had one. Rylie Mussman had one save in net.
The River Queens also beat Tipton 8-0 on Friday.
BOYS GOLF
Northeast 163, Cascade 178
Alijah Dopson shot a 36 to place first, Hayden Lee shot a 41 to place second and the Rebels topped Cascade Monday at Fillmore Fairways Golf Course.
BOYS SOCCER
Davenport North 2, Clinton 1
North (6-7) defeated the River Kings (5-10) Monday at Davenport.
Irish go 2-0
Prince of Peace defeated Marquette Catholic 3-2 Thursday and Monticello 5-1 Friday as the Irish improved to 5-5.
Against Marquette Catholic, Marcus Blount had a hat trick for the Irish and DaSean Mingo had an assist. Eric Berry had nine saves in net.
Against Monticello, Blount followed up his hat trick with a four-goal performance. Mingo added a goal. Jeremiah Wauford had two assists, while Blount and Mingo each had an assist. Berry had seven assists.
GIRLS SOCCER
Rebels earn first win
Northeast fell to Marquette Catholic 7-0 Thursday, but rebounded with a 5-1 win over Monticello on Friday.
Against Monticello, Aleigha Robinson had four goals for the Rebels and Emily Johnson had one. Cenady Soenksen, Emma Ketelsen and Robinson each had an assist. Emma Krogman had seven saves in net.
GIRLS TENNIS
Camanche goes 2-0
The Indians went 2-0 at a meet Saturday at Muscatine.
Camanche defeated Muscatine 9-0 and Fort Madison 8-1.
Against Muscatine, Maci Sloane (No. 1), Maddie Michels (No. 2), Emma Holstein (No. 3), Elise Davison (No. 4), Hannah Dorsey (No. 5) and Grace Evers (No. 6) got singles wins.
Sloane/Michels (No. 1), Holstein/Dorsey (No. 2) and Davison/Evers (No. 3) collected doubles wins.
Central DeWitt 7, Davenport Central 2
The Sabers topped DC Thursday at Davenport.
Paige Owens (No. 2), Audrey Small (No. 3), Lexy Cooper (No. 4), Saydie Roling (No. 5) and Isabelle Pierce (No. 6). Cooper/Small (No. 2) and Roling/Pierce (No. 3) earned doubles wins.
BASEBALL
Sherrard 4, Fulton 3
The Tigers topped the Steamers (6-3) Monday at Sherrard.
Riverdale 9, Morrison 5
The Rams topped the Mustangs (0-6) Friday at Clinton.
SOFTBALL
Sherrard 15, Fulton 9
Sherrard topped the Steamers Monday at Sherrard.
Ally Reed had two home runs for Fulton, while Faith Ottens and Anna Jacobs both had one.
Liz Fish took the loss on the mound.
Fulton also beat Bureau Valley 11-1 on Friday.
St. Bede 13, Morrison 3
The Bruins topped the Mustangs (0-4) Saturday at Peru, Illinois.
