BETTENDORF – The Clinton boys’ tennis team competed on Monday is an expedited Mississppi Athletic Conference Tournament at Bettendorf High School, coming away with a conference runner-up double team.
The MAC Championships, normally a two day event, was made to fit into just one full day on tennis on Monday thanks to a gloomy and rainy forecast on Tuesday.
Pleasant Valley won the MAC team title, sweeping singles wins in the process.
Senior Brody Manemann and junior Blake Haskell finished second in No. 1 doubles.
Manemann and Haskell tarted the day with a 10-2 win over Davenport West’s Damoni and Richruber. They went on to take down North Scott’s Johnson and Allen 10-2.
Manemann and Haskell’s lone loss of the day came against Pleasant Valley’s Brody Adams and Nathan Barlow. Clinton fell 10-2 in the finals.
“Brody has really stepped up as a leader,” Clinton head coach Elliot Kuchera said earlier this season. “With Blake ... he’s had a huge, meteoric rise up to the top of the lineup. Both of them are just good people all around, and just great role models to have for the rest of the team.”
In singles play, freshman Jacob Feddersen had the highest finish of the day. Feddersen won his first match over Davenport Central’s Jacob Ellsworth before falling in the semifinals. He fell 8-6 to Bettendorf’s Mark Brooks in the third place match to take fourth at No. 4 singles.
For the Central DeWitt Sabers, Landon Schroeder had the best individual finish of the day at No. 6 singles. Schroeder, a sophomore, finished in fourth place. His bracket win of the day came over Assumption’s Isaac Langreher 10-3.
“The top half of our lineup has been wonderful,” Kuchera said. “The bottom half is starting to fill in some of the wins, it allows you to go into conference and then postseason with those strong records, strong seeds and allow you to progress through brackets really well. As we head to the end of the season, we’re finding the smaller more minute things that we can work on and improve in practice that will help them as they go along.”
Gibson McEwen picked up half a point at No. 2 singles with a play-in win over Davenport North’s Davenport North. Briar Baxter did the same at No. 3 singles, beating Jackson Hughes of Davenport West.
The Sabers also got a third place bracket finish at No. 3 doubles. McGarry and Schroeder beat Muscatine’s Custis and Ulses in a tight 10-7 victory at No. 3 doubles before falling in the semifinals to Pleasant Valley.
Central DeWitt finished in sixth in the team standings, while the River Kings finished seventh.
RIVER HAWKS FINISH SECOND AT CONFERENCE
CALAMUS – The Easton Valley boys’ golf team took second place at the Tri Rivers Conference golf meet at Wapsi Oaks Golf Club on Monday afternoon.
The River Hawks finished with a 376 on the day. Lisbon won the conference with a 368.
The high score of the day and meet medalist was Easton Valley’s Ethan Farrell. Farrell shot a 79 on the day, the best score by eight strokes. Conor Gruver shot a 97 and Lucas Heister finished with a 99.
Prince of Peace finished in sixth place as a team. The low score of the day came from Jeremiah Wauford, who shot a 102, while teammate Charlie Pelham shot a 108.
Boys postseason golf kicks off next week.
CAMANCHE GIRLS BEAT MUSCATINE
MUSCATINE – The Camanche girls’ tennis team picked up a non-conference win on Monday night on the road, taking down Muscatine 9-0.
Elise Davison took down Aubrey Haney 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles. Hannah Dorsey won over Anna Strorr 6-1, 6-3. Grace Evers beat Grace Bookhart 6-0, 6-0 .
Eva Gifford picked up a win at No. 4 singles 6-2, 6-1 over Zara Stoltzfus. Makailla Hughes won 6-1, 6-0 and Ana Leu rounded out the singles wins at No. 6 singles with a 6-0, 6-0 shutout of Vanessa Mendoza.
The Storm also swept doubles matches. Davison and Dorsey won 6-2, 6-0. Evers and Hughes beat their opponents 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles. Gifford and Alivia Baker took the 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 3 doubles.
the Storm are back at it on Tuesday, traveling to North Scott to take on the Lancers.
DEWITT GIRLS DOWN NORTH SCOTT
DEWITT – The Central DeWitt girls took down North Scott on Monday night 9-0.
The Sabers battled out the win, including a 4-6, 6-2, 10-7 win for Paige Owens at No. 4 singles. Isabelle Pierce won 7-5, 6-4, Saydie Roling 6-4, 6-4.
The Sabers play in the Mississippi Athletic Conference Championships later this week, starting play on Thursday morning in Eldridge.
