Clinton girls cross country’s Camryn Sattler finished third overall in 19:17.9 at the Jim Boughton Invitational on Thursday at the Dubuque Cross Country Complex.
The Clinton girls finished seventh (179 team points) as a team and the boys finished eighth (192).
Winning the girls race was Wahlert (51), followed by Hempstead in second (69), Dubuque Senior third (94), Cedar Falls fourth (95), Pleasant Valley fifth (101) and Western Dubuque sixth (105).
Sattler was only bested by Hempstead freshman Keelee Leitzen (19:04.6) and Wahlert senior Gabby Moran (19:15.8).
Clinton’s top boys finisher was Conner Sattler (17:54.7) in 29th place.
Monticello def. Camanche 25-18, 26-24, 25-19
The Indians (5-13-1) were swept on the road Thursday by Monticello (9-6) in a River Valley Conference game.
Anamosa def. Northeast 25-16, 25-11, 25-16
The Rebels (2-11) fell to Anamosa (14-2) in a River Valley Conference game Thursday at home.
Rockridge 166, Fulton 171, Erie-Prophetstown 173
Fulton placed second in a triangular Thursday at Highland Springs Golf Course in Rock Island.
Scoring for Fulton were: Ian Wiebenga (39), Patrick Wiebenga (41), Josh Vanderploeg (41) and Kyle Meinema (50).
“We’re scuffling a little right now and that was particularly evident tonight on the greens,” Fulton coach Kevin Ver Hoeven said. “We still have time to turn it around before the postseason and I’m confident that we will do just that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.