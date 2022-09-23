The River Kings could not overcome the run heavy Burlington Grayhounds.
The For a second straight week it was the big plays that hurt the River Kings as they allowed the run game to hurt them.
The River Kings drop their third straight game and move to 1-4 on the year.
Despite a good first half, Lena-Winslow proves to be too much for Fulton
The Steamers hung around in the first half as they went toe to toe with number one state ranked Lena-Winslow.
Fulton was down 24-19 at the half but Lena-Winslow came out firing in the second half and the Steamers could not keep up.
They fell 54-32 and will look to rebound next week.
Easton Valley wins fourth in a row as they hand Central City their first loss
The River Hawks have won their fourth in a row as they eased past the Wildcats 29-6 on Friday night.
Hayden Felkey had five touchdowns and the River Hawks have now won 10 of their last 11 road games.
They will have a bye week next week before getting back on the field in two weeks.
The Sabers drop second straight game as Assumption proves to be too much to handle
The Sabers struggled against Assumption on Friday night as they dropped their second straight game 31-10.
The Sabers are now 3-2 on the year and 0-1 in district play.
Prince of Peace comes from behind, defeats Marquette Catholic in five sets
The Irish got back on track this week as they have now won both of their matches. Thursdays match against Marquette Catholic was a tough one but they were able to come from behind and pick up the win.
In set one they began on the right track, winning easily 25-13. The next two sets they began to play sloppier volleyball. They fell 25-18 in set two and 25-20 in set three. Each were close contests but the script flipped in set four.
The Irish were dominant in set four, winning 25-10 and evened up the match at two sets each.
In the deciding set five the Irish pulled out the win 15-12.
Sarah Moeller led the team with 10 kills while Shannon Kenneavy was right behind her with nine. Kenneavy also added 19 assists to lead the team.
“The girls fought hard after making errors in the second and third match and let those games slip away. We kept talking about sticking to the game plan and attacking the ball. I’m a super proud coach right now.” Head coach Stacie Kenneavy said.
Clinton competes at Jim Boughton XC Invitational
Clinton competed at the Jim Boughton cross country invitational up in Dubuque on Thursday and they were able to compete with some of the top teams in the state.
“Overall, we couldn’t be happier with the effort for the entire team. We still have room to grow and improve, but we are on the right track.” Head coach Kellen Schneeberger said.
On the girls side of things, they came in eighth place out of eight teams. Camryn Sattler led the team as she finished with a time of 20:23 to place 35th out 70 runners.
“We had a great day running against some of the top teams in the state on both the boys and girl’s side. The girls race had five teams ranked in the top twenty with Hempstead, PV, and senior in the top five. Our entire girls’ team ran a seasons best or a person record. We really ran well up and down the line up.” Schneeberger said.
For the boys they came in ninth place out of ten teams. Luke Jennings was the first River King to cross the finish line with a time of 17:46. Jeremy Galloway was right behind him with a 17:59.
“On the boys side, four of the top twenty teams highlighted by West Dubuque (3A 4th) and CF 5th. Nearly every runner ran a seasons best or a personal best as well. The boys fought hard in a race that started very fast.” Schneeberger said.
The River Kings and Queens will compete again on Tuesday at the University of Iowa Ashton Cross Country Course.
Unity continues to win, moves to 16-1 on the season
Unity Christian has found ways to win this season as they picked up their 16th win on Thursday night. They have only lost one game all year long.
The Knights defeated Quad Cities Christian in four sets.
They won set one 25-11 before losing the second set 25-21. The Knights bounced back and won set three 25-15 and then set four 25-16.
Michelle Striley led the team with seven kills and eight service aces. Emily Merema led the team with ten digs.
They will play on the road at Galesburg Christian on Tuesday night.
