BURLINGTON – The Clinton River Kings fell to the Burlington Grayhounds in the opening round of the IHSAA Class 4A Playoffs on Monday night, 81-54.
The River Kings stuck with the Grayhounds for the first half, trailing 39-28 at halftime. However, out of the break the Grayhounds closed things out to pick up the win and advance to the next round of district play.
For the River Kings, they finish their season 0-22.
Assumption separates itself from Central DeWitt in second half to pick up round one win
DAVENPORT – The Central DeWitt Sabers were defeated by the Davenport Assumption Knights on Monday night in the opening round of the IHSAA Class 3A playoffs.
The Sabers and Knights were tied going into the half but the Knights were able to separate themselves in the third quarter, outscoring the Sabers 20-8.
Assumption sealed the deal in the fourth quarter to pick up the win, 72-55.
Central DeWitt end their season 6-16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.