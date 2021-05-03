The Clinton boys tennis team placed fifth (21 points) and Camanche sixth (14) at the River King Invitational Saturday at the Max Lynn Tennis Courts.
Maquoketa won the meet (34), North Scott placed second (32), Davenport Central third (24) and Marion fourth (22).
Clinton’s Brody Manemann placed second in No. 1 singles. Blake Haskell placed third in No. 3 singles. Diyorbeh Yusupov placed first in No. 5 singles. Chase Stonestreet placed second in No. 6 singles. Manemann and Adam Deters placed third in No. 1 doubles.
Camanche’s Logan Waltz placed third in No. 2 singles. Chase Sbertoli placed second in No. 3 singles. Luke Goble and Zach Schutte placed second in No. 2 doubles.
Camanche second at Burlington
The Indians placed second at the Greyhound Invite at Burlington.
Fairfield won the meet, Davis County placed third, Maharishi fourth, Burlington fifth and Burlington Notre Dame sixth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.