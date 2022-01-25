CLINTON - The Clinton River Queens picked up a Mississippi Athletic Conference loss on Wednesday night, falling to Davenport Assumption in a makeup game at Yourd Gymnasium.
The Queens were originally scheduled to play the Knights on Jan. 14, but it was cancelled due to inclement weather.
Even though the River Queens entered the third quarter with renewed aggression and energy, the Knights score six unanswered before Veronica Ramirez put in a free throw, extending it to a 30-point spread.
Alex Tucker hit a three-point basket with 45 seconds remaining in the third quarter, but that bucket and Ramirez's free throw were the only four points the Queens managed throughout the eight minutes.
The River Queens will play again this Friday night, traveling to North Scott High School to take on the Lancers. North Scott is ranked No. 8 in Class 4A.
The River queens fall to 1-16 overall this season
TUESDAY
CLINTON BOYS FALL SHORT IN HOME THRILLER
CLINTON – The Clinton boys had the game in their hands on Tuesday night at home, but fell on a late three to Davenport Central 57-54 in Mississippi Athletic Conference competition.
The River Kings came out with a one-point lead at the half. A few back-and-forth baskets kept the scores even. Clinton would score, then Central would score.
Isaiah Struve helped open the game up. With four minutes left in the third, he hit a three to give the Kings a four-point lead.
A few possessions later, Struve took a baseline drive in and gave them a six-point lead.
The Blue Devils kept working back, but Clinton held on to a 42-39 lead after three quarters.
Even with that advantage, North tied the game at 42 with five minutes to play. The game was still tied with just a minute left to play. Knotted st 51-51, the River Kings turned it over in the backcourt and gave the Blue Devils a wide open court. By a stroke of luck, the fast break was fumbled and the Kings got the ball back.
But then, another turnover.
A Blue Devil drive was made and they picked up the foul, finishing off the three-point play to take the 54-51 lead.
Clinton took the possession, and Seth Dotterweich drained a three from the corner right in front of his own bench. Tie game again.
The Blue Devils responded, hitting their own three. With the clock ticked down to 5.2 seconds Clinton trailed 57-54.
The throw in attempt went long and that’s where the score remained through the final buzzer.
Clinton managed a good distribution of points on Tuesday night. Their big man, Lucas Weiner, finished the night with 12. Jai Jensen had 14 and Isaiah Struve led the point totals with 15.
The River Kings (2-12) are back in action on Friday night, traveling to North Scott for more MAC action.
The Clinton girls traveled Tuesday night, and fell 59-26 in their own MAC competition to Davenport Central. The River Queens only managed three points in the first quarter, falling behind quickly. They trailed 32-11 at the half.
Clinton (1-15) will welcome Assumption on Wednesday in a makeup game from Jan. 14.
DEWITT BOYS FALL IN MAC PLAY
DEWITT – The No. 10 Central DeWitt boys basketball team lost in overtime on Tuesday night, falling 61-55 to Davenport North at home.
The Wildcats had the four point lead at the half, but the Sabers managed to tie the game again by the end of the third quarter. At the end of regulation, it was still knotted at 49-49.
The boys are now 11-3 on the season. The boys go on the road to play Davenport West Friday night.
The girls picked up a win over the Wildcats on the road on Tuesday, beating them 57-52 in conference action.
After three quarters, the Sabers led by just two points. They outscored North 19-16 to finish things off, Taylor Veach scoring eight points in the final period.
Both Allie Meadows and Taylor Veach finished with 22 points in the win.
The No. 10 Sabers improve to 12-4 overall. They welcome Davenport West on Friday night to DeWitt.
CAMANCHE SWEEPS NORTH CEDAR
STANWOOD – The Camanche boys and girls swept North Cedar on Tuesday night on the road, adding to their conference wins,
The Storm girls (5-12) welcome Northeast on Friday night.
The boys took a big 83-52 win from the Knights, even missing stating guard Tucker Dickherber. Dickherber is out for two weeks with a hand injury.
Zane Witt led the charge with 18 points, eight rebounds and six blocks on the night.
The boys (13-2) will play Northeast on Friday, and then head across the river Saturday night. They’ll play Fulton in the primetime game of the Eric Ottens Shootout.
NORTHEAST POSTPONES
ANAMOSA – The Northeast boys basketball team was not in action on Tuesday night thanks to a postponement.
The Rebels were originally scheduled to play on the road at Anamosa. That contest will now be played February 7.
Northeast plays in Camanche on Friday night.
POP SPLITS ON ROAD
LISBON – The Prince of Peace varsity girls picked up a victory while the boys fell on the road at Lisbon on Tuesday night.
The Irish ladies picked up a win and improve to 11-6 on the year. They will welcome Edgewood-Colesburg to the Joe O’Donnell Sports Center on Friday night.
The boys fell 80-42 to the Lions. They fall to 2-12 on the year and will play again on Friday, when the Irish welcome Easton Valley.
RIVER HAWKS DOWN MARQUETTE
MILES – The Easton Valley boys basketball team continued a five-game winning streak with a win over Marquette Catholic on Monday night.
The River Hawks had just a four point lead over the Mohawks at the halftime break before coming back and dominating the second half.
Cayden Deardorff led the scoring for Easton Valley, finishing with 27 points.
The Easton Valley boys move to 13-2 on the year and travel to Clinton to take on Prince of Peace on Friday night.
The girls team wasn’t able to make it a sweep, falling 54-46. Renee Hartung had 15 points and Jasie Wood had 10 for the River Hawks.
The River Hawks fall to 4-10 and will play Prince of Peace on Friday.
