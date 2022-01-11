CLINTON – The Clinton River Queens couldn’t repeat their early season win despite a comeback, falling 41-38 to Davenport West on Tuesday night in Mississippi Athletic Conference competition.
The Queens’ only win of the season came against West in the first contest of the year.
Right away, Clinton fell behind. Davenport West jumped out to a 11-3 lead after the first quarter, and extended that lead to 20-9 by the half.
Clinton came out with something to prove. They outscored the Falcons 19-6 in the third quarter. They couldn’t complete things, and the Falcons held them back in the last eight minutes of play.
Kanijah Angel, Clinton’s sophomore point guard, led the scoring for the River Queens with 12 points on the night, going 5-for-9 from the field. Both Emma Reissen and Jamie Greenwalt put up nine point a piece. Veronica Ramirez had 11 rebounds and four steals.
The River Queens (1-10) stay at home Friday night, welcoming Davenport Assumption to Yourd Gymnasium.
RIVER KINGS OUSTED IN DAVENPORT
DAVENPORT – The Clinton River Kings couldn’t get close enough Tuesday night, falling 71-61 on the road to Davenport West in MAC competition.
The River Kings started off strong, taking an 11-7 lead early in the first quarter. The Falcons found some fuel and closed out on a run to take a three-point lead after eight minutes.
The Falcons managed to keep adding to that, extending their lead to 34-25 by halftime. They extended that to double-digits early in the third and had the 13-point lead as the last period was set to start.
The River Kings chipped away to get back to single digits, pulling within six points midway through the fourth, but they couldn’t complete their rally for a MAC win.
Lucas Weiner led all scorers with 25 points on the night.
The River Kings (1-9) will return to Clinton and cap off a varsity doubleheader on Friday night, hosting Davenport Assumption.
NORTHEAST SPLITS WITH CASCADE
GOOSE LAKE – The Northeast Rebels split varsity games on Friday night at home with River Valley Conference opponent Cascade.
The Rebels, still shorthanded thanks to illness, fell to No. 15 Cascade 71-61.
“The girls continue to play with maximum effort at each practice and game,” head coach Johnny Driscoll said. “Still missing girls because of illness byt other girls are stepping up. Our record doesn’t define out team, their work ethic is phenomenal and they are improve each day. We are very proud of the steps they have takn in the right direction throughout the year.”
Aubrie Kruse led the scoring with 10 points.
The Rebel girls (3-11) play North Cedar at home on Friday night.
The boys took down the Cougars 50-33.
The Rebel boys (8-4) will now welcome North Cedar to Goose Lake Friday night.
SABERS SWEEP CENTRAL
DAVENPORT – The Central DeWitt varsity teams both came home with hard-fought wins on Friday night, each taking on Davenport Central in conference play.
The girls had the go down to the wire, but free throws helped the Sabers pull out the 45-43 victory.
They led 20-16 at the half, but saw a comeback effort by the Blue Devils. Central led the game with under three minutes to play.
Taylor Veach hit two free throws for the Sabers with 1:58 left to pull back within one. The two were scoreless for another minute, but Allie Meadows managed a steal and got it ahead for a layup by Taylor Veach. Veach was also fouled, and she hit the free throw for the three-point play to give Central DeWitt the two points lead.
Allie Meadows led the scoring on the night with 20 points and the final steal.
The No. 11 girls (9-3) will play a home game Thursday night against Maquoketa before returning to MAC play on Friday against Pleasant Valley.
The boys took home a 74-69 win , hosting the Blue Devils in DeWitt
The DeWitt boys (8-1) will also play a home game on Thursday against Maquoketa and then take to the road to take on Pleasant Valley Friday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.