The Clinton girls basketball team fell to Maquoketa 48-20 in a non-conference game Saturday in Clinton.
Clinton only trailed 17-12 at halftime, but was outscored 31-8 in the second half.
Mackenzie Cooley had four points and 10 rebounds for Clinton.
The River Queens fell to 0-9 while Maquoketa improved to 6-9.
Maquoketa 80, Clinton 55
The River Kings (0-9) fell to Maquoketa (5-7) in a non-conference game Saturday at Clinton.
Clinton’s Jai Jensen had 16 points and Taylon Hayes and Calob Leu each had 10.
Clinton places sixth at Greyhound Invitational
The River Kings scored 204 team points to place sixth at the Burlington Greyhound Invitational Saturday.
Davenport Central placed first (383), Muscatine second (342), Ottumwa third (327), Burlington fourth (326), Centerville fifth (270) and Keokuk eighth (171).
Clinton competes at J-Hawk Invitational
Clinton took part in the J-Hawk Invitational Saturday at Cedar Rapids Jefferson.
Ashten Corbin placed second in the 160-pound bracket. Brooke Peters placed third in the 145 bracket. Luke Jennings finished fifth in the 132-pound bracket. Ty Jurgersen placed eighth in the 152 bracket.
Camanche competes at Bettendorf
Camanche competed in the Bettendorf Midwest Shootout Saturday.
Eric Kinkaid won the 145 bracket and Logan Waltz won the 170 bracket. Cade Everson placed third in the 182 bracket. Brennan Kramer placed third in the 152 bracket. Jaxon Bussa placed fifth in the 106 bracket. Lane Sbertoli placed sixth in the 132 bracket. Gavin Sharp placed seventh in the 220 bracket.
Central DeWitt competes at Cascade Invitational
The Sabers competed at the Cascade Invitational Saturday.
Keaton Kruse won the 113 bracket. Cale Grell won the 138 bracket. Keaton Zeimet placed second in the 120 bracket and Royce Butt placed fifth. Keaton Simmons placed second in the 126 bracket. Robert Howard placed third in the 132 bracket and Ryan Kramer placed fifth. Ben Schutterle placed second in the 106 bracket. Mitchell Howard placed third in the 195 bracket. Devin Luskey placed fourth in the 220 bracket. Carter Donovan placed fourth in the 145 bracket. Sam Gravert placed sixth in the 285 bracket.
