The Clinton girls basketball team fell to Marion 59-26 in a Class 4A Region 5 Quarterfinal Wednesday at Marion.
The River Queens end the season 0-18.
Bellevue 58, Northeast 27
The Rebels fell in a Class 2A Region 4 Quarterfinal Tuesday at Bellevue.
The Rebels end the season 7-14.
Fulton 54, Morrison 40
The Steamers (4-0) defeated Morrison on senior night in a Three Rivers Conference game Wednesday at Fulton.
Davenport West 75, Clinton 53
The Falcons (7-6) defeated the River Kings (1-17) Tuesday at Davenport.
Fulton 62, Sherrard 42
The Steamers defeated Sherrard Tuesday in a Three Rivers Conference game Tuesday at Sherrard.
Connor Barnett had 20 points and Kyler Pessman added 14.
Davenport Central 55, Central DeWitt 50The Blue Devils (4-10) defeated the Sabers (11-9) in a Mississippi Athletic Conference game Tuesday at DeWitt.
Shawn Gilbert led the Sabers with 16 points and Matt Watters had 11 points with 10 rebounds.
Riverdale 79, Morrison 46
The Mustangs fell in a Three Rivers Conference game Tuesday at Riverdale.
Clinton girls just miss out on state berth
The River Queens scored 2,526 at their state qualifying meet at Colonial Lanes at Iowa City on Tuesday, finishing second in the district and just missed out on the at-large bid at ninth-place.
