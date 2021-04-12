The Clinton girls soccer team fell 7-0 to Muscatine Monday night at Clinton.
The River Queens fell to 1-2.
BOYS SOCCER
Davenport Assumption 1, Clinton 0
The Knights (4-2) defeated the River Kings (2-5) Monday at Clinton.
Iowa City Liberty 4, Central DeWitt 1
The Sabers fell Friday at DeWitt.
Central DeWitt’s Keaton Simmons had a goal.
GIRLS GOLF
Bellevue 290, Camanche 275
The Comets topped the Indians Monday at Valley Oaks Golf course in Clinton.
Shooting for Camanche were: Mallory Good (57), Delaney Grant (70), LeAnn Lamberton (74) and Vanessa Brown (74).
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Northeast first, Camanche second at Beckman
The Rebels placed first (104 team points) and the Indians second (100) Friday at the Beckman Catholic Co-Ed Invitational.
Camanche’s Jordan Lawrence won the 100-meter dash (11.04) and the 200 dash (22.58). Tucker Dickherber, Ethan Schultz, Garrett Schultz and Adam Dunlap won the 800 sprint medley (1:39.82). Adam Dunlap won the high jump (6-00).
Northeast’s Jace Rathje, Caleb Gruhn, Nathan Ketelsen and Carter Jargo won the 4x800 relay (8:51). Carter Knutsen, Corbin Knutsen, Alex Everson and Daniel Rowland won the 4x110 shuttle hurdles (1:16.24).
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Northeast second, Camanche 12th at Beckman
The Rebels placed second (113 team points) and the Indians 12th (18) Friday at the Beckman Catholic Co-Ed Invitational.
Northeast’s Neveah Hildebrandt won the 200-meter dash (27.11). Ellie Rickertsen won the 100 hurdles (15.78) and the 400 hurdles (1:08.69). Paige Holst, Madison Tarr, Hildebrandt and Rickertsen won the 800 sprint medley (1:55.69).
GIRLS SOCCER
Iowa City Liberty 1, Central DeWitt 0
The Sabers fell Friday at Liberty.
GIRLS TENNIS
Clinton second at Top Gun
The River Queens placed second (24 team points) in the Top Gun Tournament Saturday at Byrnes Park Tennis Center in Waterloo.
Columbus Catholic won (36), Decorah placed third (21) and Ottumwa placed fourth (nine).
BOYS TENNIS
Central DeWitt 8, Davenport North 1
The Sabers topped the Wildcats Monday at Davenport.
Singles: No. 1 -- DeWitt’s Hunter Manatt def. Kyler Earl 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 -- DeWitt’s Alex Tuttle def. Cael Pairrett 6-2, 6-0. No. 3 -- DeWitt’s Gibson McEwen def. Gage Tompkins 6-2, 6-1. No. 4 -- North’s Mikey Stieger def. Koal Bossom 6-3, 0-6, 1-0 (10-6); No. 5 -- DeWitt’s Adam Townsley def. Cole Miller 6-0, 4-6, 1-0 (10-3). No. 6 -- DeWitt’s Nate McGarry def. Evan Collins 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles: No. 1 -- DeWitt’s Manatt/Tuttle def. Earl/George 6-2, 6-1. No. 2 -- DeWitt’s McEwen/Thein def. Stieger/Collins 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 -- DeWitt’s Matthew Zidarich/McGarry def. Miller/Hugo Flores 6-3, 4-6, 1-0 (10-7).
BOYS GOLF
Marquette Catholic 231, Camanche 191
The Mohawks defeated the Indians Friday at Valley Oaks Golf Course in Clinton.
Shooting for Camanche were: Jaxon Bussa (45), Mike Delzell (47), Zach Erwin (49) and Bryce Buckley (50).
Calamus-Wheatland 194, Easton Valley 215
The Warriors topped the River Hawks Friday at Wapsi Oaks Country Club in Calamus.
EV’s Abe Driscoll shot a 41 and was meet medalist. Also shooting for EV were: Ethan Farrell (41), Andin Farrell (62) and Hayden Holdgrafer (71).
On the girls' side, EV’s Sydney McNeil competed as an individual and medaled with a 58.
