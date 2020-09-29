CLINTON — As senior night approaches and the days of the season get to be fewer and fewer, Clinton girls swimming junior Jayden Kissack feels fortunate to have gotten to swim with her teammates this season.
“It’s been a lot harder to bond this year because you can’t be in close proximities,” Kissack said. “We do other things together and we’ve had a couple team-bonding nights with social distancing, just getting to know each other better — it’s been fun.”
Kissack, senior Molly Shannon, freshman Jordyn Klinkhammer and junior Sarah Hilgendorf were part of the lone event win in the 200-yard freestyle relay for Clinton Tuesday night, swimming to first place in 1:58.66.
Davenport Central defeated Clinton 133-43 Tuesday in Clinton.
“It was right after I had swam the 100 fly and I was really tired already,” Kissack said of the relay. “But going into it, I just really had that motivation, which got me through it, and the support of the rest of the team helping me through that race.”
Clinton’s Shannon placed second in the 100 freestyle (1:01.81). Davenport Central placed first and second in every other event of the evening, but the River Queens had several swimmers try news things across different events.
“Everybody did well tonight,” Clinton coach Albert Hayton said. “Several of them did different events, so we got some new times for them this year that we haven’t swam yet. Some of them were nervous, but they did a good job and they should be proud of what they did tonight.”
Clinton will have its senior night on Oct. 8 against Burlington at home.
Sattler third overall; Clinton boys, girls eighth at Iowa City West Invitational
The Clinton boys and girls placed eighth at the Iowa City West Invitational Tuesday.
Cedar Rapids Prairie won both the boys and girls races.
Clinton freshman Camryn Sattler placed third overall (19:55.5) in the girls race and Abby Struble was 27th (22:22.1).
“We competed hard and saw a little more fight tonight, so that’s a positive moving forward,” Clinton coach Kellen Schneeberger said. “Camryn took third and placed behind two girls ranked higher than her. She’s running very consistently now and racing these high-level competitors will pay off. Abby Struble and Madelyn Robinson have been consistent as well. Abby has been hovering right around her PR and I’m confident when the chips are down, she’ll break through.
“Madelyn has just continued to improve as she gets more varsity races. We’ve had three freshmen and two sophomores fighting to get into our varsity girls lineup and it’s really helped us. They get along great and are supportive of each other, so we hope to continue to build toward conference and run our best.”
For the Clinton boys, Conner Sattler was the top finisher at 27th (18:15.1).
“On the boys side, we have been pretty steady with our top seven, but we’re trying to build some confidence and get the boys to click on the same evening,” Schneeberger said. “Conner, Ethan Buer, Luke Jennings and Parker Sirna have been consistent at the top of the lineup but haven’t had the breakthrough meet yet. The last two meets have been pretty stout in top-level competition and that will pay off for us.
“The boys and girls are attentive and have worked very hard in practice, so it’s just a matter of time before we fire on all cylinders.”
Northeast boys first, girls second at Bill Bails Invite.
Editor’s note: some times were missing in the results sheet sent to the Herald.
Northeast placed first (25 team points), Wilton second (44), Easton Valley third (69) and Durant fourth (69) at the Bill Bails Cross Country Invitational in Lowden on Monday.
The Northeast girls placed second (28) behind North Cedar (27) in the girls race as the only two teams that placed.
Easton Valley’s Aidan Gruver won the boys race (18:26). Easton Valley’s Cole Venema placed 15th (20:57) and Austin Franzen placed 20th (22:23).
Northeast’s Thomas Machande placed second overall (18:55), Nate Ketelsen fourth (19:17), Jace Rathje fifth (19:18), Zeb Cox sixth (19:22), Kelvin Machande 10th (20:30), Carver Lange 11th (20:32) and Carsen Buren 19th (21:58).
For the Northeast girls, Grace Ketelsen placed seventh (22:12), Cenady Soenksen eighth (22:32), Annika Regenwether 13th, Emma Krogman 14th and Emma Ketelsen 19th.
Prince of Peace’s Blount fifth overall, girls team third at Clipper Classic
Prince of Peace’s Marcus Blount placed fifth overall (18:11.93) and the girls team third (98 points) at Clear Creek Amana’s Clipper Classic on Monday in Iowa City.
For the Prince of Peace girls, Madison Anglese placed 17th (22:51.35), Ava Ruden 19th (23:11.55), Sophie Griffin 20th (23:22.73), Madison Schnier 22nd (23:26.92) and Mary Schnier 30th (24:52.07).
Prince of Peace def. Calamus-Wheatland 25-13, 25-14, 25-17
The Irish (12-6-1) got the win on the road Tuesday night over Calamus-Wheatland (6-14-1).
Prince of Peace’s Anabel Blount had 12 kills and Sarah Moeller had 11. Isabel Hansen had 34 assists and four aces. Moeller had four blocks while Nyah Thomas and Lilly Isenhour each had two. Blount had 10 digs.
Monticello def. Northeast 25-19, 25-14, 25-16
Northeast (2-16) fell to Monticello (12-8) at home Tuesday.
Northeast’s Ellie Rickertsen and Alexis Ehlers each had four kills. Coby Johnson had 10 assists. Valerie Spooner had 11 digs and six blocks. Beth Lamp had two aces.
Easton Valley def. Cedar Valley Christian 25-22, 20-25, 25-21, 23-25, 18-16
The River Hawks (7-8) got a five-set win over the Huskies (3-9) Tuesday at home.
Easton Valley’s Kaitlyn Kuhl had 15 kills and Mikayla Mitchell had 14. Dana Carlson had 27 assists and Keeya Kunde had 15. Liviah Johnson had four blocks. Kuhl and Paige Thines both had 13 digs. Thines had three aces.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.