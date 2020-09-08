Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 58F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.