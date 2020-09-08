The Clinton girls swim team defeated Davenport West 100-44 on Tuesday at home.
“It’s nice having our numbers that we have because we can fill a lot of positions that sometimes we wouldn’t have and we don’t even get those fifth-place points or those fourth-place points, and those make a big difference when you’ve got a team you’re competing against who’s close — just like last week with Tipton,” Clinton coach Albert Hayton said.
“Being able to fill three spots in each event is crucial, so that was good for us.”
For Clinton, the relay team of Sarah Hilgendorf, Molly Shannon, Jordyn Klinkhammer and Jayden Kissack won the 200-yard medley relay (2:11.36). Sarah Hilgendorf won the 200 freestyle (2:32.19) and the 100 freestyle (1:09.05). Kissack won the 200 individual medley (3:32.79). Shannon won the 50 freestyle (27.60) and the 500 freestyle (6:32.68). Jordyn Klinkhammer won the 100 butterfly (1:18.97) and the 100 breaststroke (1:27.13). The relay team of Shannon, Hilgendorf, Kissack and Jordyn Klinkhammer won the 400 freestyle relay (4:37.50).
Local teams compete at Tipton Invitational
Several local runners competed at the 47th annual Tipton Invitational on Tuesday at Tipton City Park.
On the boys side, Solon won the meet (54 points) while Northeast placed sixth (178), Camanche seventh (190) and Central DeWitt placed 11th. On the girls side, Solon won (29 points), Northeast placed fourth (127), Central DeWitt seventh and Camanche did not place.
For the Northeast boys, Thomas Machande led the team at 20th place (17:54.9). For Camanche, Dylan Darsidan placed fourth overall (16:18.9) and Andrew Butt placed 14th (17:28.2). For Central DeWitt, Ben Zimmer placed 25th (18:07.6).
For the northeast girls, Cenady Soenksen placed 14th (21:07.5), Grace Ketelsen 15th (21:22.2) and Faith Ketelsen 18th (21:44.4). Central DeWitt’s Madi McAvan placed 29th (23:21.6). Camanche’s Ravae Ball placed 25th (22:27.7).
Prince of Peace dominates Morningstar Academy
Prince of Peace defeated Morningstar Academy 25-4, 25-9, 25-9 on Tuesday in Davenport.
Prince of Peace’s Anabel Blount had 11 kills. Isabel Hansen had 27 assists. Paige Kuehl had nine aces and two blocks. Grace Dehner and Kuehl both had three digs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.