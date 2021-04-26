The Clinton girls tennis team placed second at a home invite Saturday at Max Lynn Tennis Courts.
Columbus placed first, Pleasant Valley third, Bettendorf fourth, Decorah fifth, Burlington sixth, North Scott seventh, Camanche eighth and Davenport ninth.
“Anna Current is the team's ‘golden girl’ from (Saturday’s) invitational held at the Max Lynn Tennis Courts,” Clinton coach Cindy Rasche said. “Anna defeated Bre Phillips at the No. 3 singles position, 8-5, then teamed with Emily Manemann at No. 2 doubles over Skate and Holland of Decora, 8-6. Mckenzie Lange had an impressive win over Alves of Bettendorf, 9-7. Mckenzie had lost to her in our season opener. She also came up a bit short against Chloe Butler, 8-6, to take the gold, but also improved her score against her.
“She and Abby Struble teamed at No. 1 doubles to take bronze. Kallyn Keefer, a senior, took the bronze at No. 4 singles, Emily Manemann had a great battle at No. 5 singles with a 5-8 score. Kissack and Keefer played some outstanding doubles, finishing with the gold, 8-3. We made some major progress today, and showed some real improvements as a team and as individuals.”
Clinton also defeated Davenport Central 9-0 on Thursday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Central DeWitt 7, North Scott 2
The Sabers defeated the Lancers Monday at North Scott.
Central DeWitt’s Brooke Blum (No. 1), Paige Owens (No. 2), Audrey Small (No. 3), Lexy Cooper (No. 4) and Saydie Roling (No. 5) picked up singles wins.
Owens/Bloom (No. 1) and Roling/Isabelle Pierce (No. 3) won in doubles.
The Sabers also defeated Davenport North 8-1 on Thursday and lost to Davenport Assumption 9-0 on Friday.
Waverly-Shell Rock 5, Camanche 4
Waverly defeated the Indians Friday at Camanche.
BOYS TENNIS
Clinton 5, Davenport Central 4
The River Kings won on senior night Monday at Clinton.
Clinton’s Brody Manemann (No. 1), Blake Haskell (No. 3), Keegan Britt (No. 4) and Chase Stonestreet (No. 6) picked up singles wins. Manemann and Adam Deters (No. 1) had a doubles win.
For Central DeWitt, Alex Tuttle (No. 2) and Noah Thein (No. 5) had singles wins. Gibson McEwen/Thein (No. 2) and Koal Bossom/Nathan McGarry (No. 3) had doubles wins.
Clinton defeated Davenport Central 7-2 on Thursday.
In addition, Clinton won the Camanche Invite on Saturday with 33 team points. Camanche placed second with 30 points.
Davenport Assumption 6, Central DeWitt 3
The Knights defeated the Sabers Friday at North Scott.
Central DeWitt’s Hunter Manatt (No. 1), Gibson McEwen (No. 3) and Koal Bossom (No. 4) had singles wins.
The Sabers also defeated the Bulldogs 5-4 Thursday at Bettendorf.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Clinton first at Wildcat Relays
The River Queens won the Wildcat Relays with 124 team points Thursday at Durant.
Wilton placed second (77), Northeast third (66), Durant fourth (57) and Easton Valley fifth (530.
Clinton’s Kanijah Angel won the 100-meter dash (13.78). Camryn Sattler won the 1,500 run (5:34.90). Madelyn Robinson won the 3,000 run (13:08.09). Francesca Mascagni won the 400 hurdles (1:15.35). Makenzie Cooley won the discus throw (97-08). Ali House won the shot put (33-03). Clinton won the 4x100 relay (55.22) and the 4x200 relay (1:55.25).
Northeast’s Grace Ketelsen won the 800 run (2:39.68). Northeast won the 4x800 relay (11:01.33) and the shuttle hurdle relay (1:19.69).
Easton Valley’s Aleah Johnson won the 100 hurdles (17.53). Maddi Klemme won the high jump (5-01). EV won the 4x400 relay (4:31.87).
Central DeWitt third, Clinton eighth at Pam Duncan Relays
The Sabers placed third (73 points) as they hosted the Pam Duncan Relays on Monday, and Clinton placed eighth (33).
North Scott won the meet (143).
Camanche sixth, Irish/River Hawks seventh at Bellevue
The Indians placed sixth (43 points) while Prince of Peace and Easton Valley tied for seventh (31 points) at the Comet Relays hosted by Bellevue Friday.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Clinton fifth at Muscatine
The River Kings placed fifth (72 points) at the Dave Matthews Invitational Monday at Muscatine.
Muscatine won the meet (118).
Clinton’s Parker Sirna won the 1,600-meter run (4:59.57). Joe Simpson won the shot put (52-08.25).
Easton Valley sixth, Prince of Peace eighth at Comet Relays
EV placed sixth (50 points) and the Irish eighth (one point) at the Comet Relays Friday at Bellevue.
EV’s Kolton Murphy won the 100-meter dash (11.50).
BOYS GOLF
Northeast 186 Camanche 193
The Rebels defeated the Indians Friday at Valley Oaks Golf Course in Clinton.
Northeast’s Alijah Dopson was the meet medalist after shooting a 43 and his teammate Hayden Lee was right behind him with a 43.
GIRLS GOLF
Central DeWitt eighth at Thunder Hills
The Sabers placed eighth (429 team points) at the Bobcat Invitational held at Thunder Hills Country Club in Peosta.
Pleasant Valley won the meet (342).
Northeast 212, Camanche 245
The Rebels topped the Indians Friday at Valley Oaks Golf Course in Clinton.
Northeast’s Ciera Krogman was the meet medalist with a 47 and teammate Clarissa Jacobsen was second with a 48.
BASEBALL
Fulton 11, Morrison 3
The Steamers defeated the Mustangs Monday at Morrison.
Fulton’s Ethan Price had three RBIs. Brock Mason and Davis Ludin both had two RBIs and Jacob Jones added one. Drew Dykstra got the win on the mound, tossing six innings with three hits, no earned runs, two walks and eight strikeouts.
The Steamers fell to Erie-Prophetstown 14-13 Saturday on the road.
Bureau Valley 6, Morrison 1
BV (1-0) defeated the Mustangs (1-0) Friday at Clinton.
SOFTBALL
Erie-Prophetstown 12, Fulton 1
E-P defeated Fulton Saturday at Erie-Prophetstown.
Mariah Underwood had an RBI for the Steamers and Kylie Collachia had a run.
Fulton also fell to Oregon 5-3 on Thursday.
Bureau Valley 13, Morrison 0
BV (1-2) defeated the Mustangs Friday at Morrison.
BOYS SOCCER
Mid-Prairie 4, Prince of Peace 0
Mid-Prairie (5-0) defeated the Irish (2-4) Friday at Mid-Prairie.
Pleasant Valley 8, Central DeWitt 0
The Spartans (8-0) defeated the Sabers 8-0 Thursday at DeWitt.
GIRLS SOCCER
Clinton 4, Marquette Catholic 0
The River Queens (4-3) defeated Marquette Catholic (5-3) Monday at Clinton.
Clinton’s Avery Dohrn, Veronica Ramirez, Hannah Malli and Sofia Tello each scored a goal. Ashtyn Dohrn and Greta Greenly both had an assist. Rylie Mussman had three saves in net.
Mid-Prairie 5, Northeast 0
Mid-Prairie (5-2) defeated the Rebels (0-5) Friday at Mid-Prairie.
