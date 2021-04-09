The Clinton girls tennis team swept Davenport West 9-0 Thursday at Clinton.
“It was a good day for working on trying out skills that we maybe aren’t as comfortable with in our match play,” Clinton tennis coach Cindy Rasche said. “There was some wiggle room for that type of play in these matches. For example, if a player on our team is a baseliner, making them come to the net at least twice during a game makes them work on a skill that is tougher for them to execute. It gives them a chance to hone those skills and add them to what I call their tennis tool chest.
“The more tennis skills in that chest, the better and more well-rounded the player they will be.”
No. 1 singles — Clinton’s Abby Struble defeated Molly Daily 6-1, 6-2. No. 2 singles — Mackenzie Lange defeated Sarah Bernick 6-0, 6-0. No. 3 singles — Anna Current defeated Carleigh Argenta 6-0, 6-0. No. 4 singles — Kallyn Keefer defeated Kathy Truong 6-0, 6-1. No. 5 singles — Emily Manemann defeated Vy Nguyen 6-0, 6-0. No. 6 singles — Jayden Kissack defeated Bailey Emery 6-0, 6-1.
No. 1 doubles — Struble/Lange defeated Daily/Bernick 6-1, 6-2. No. 2 doubles — Current/Manneman defeated Argenta/Emery 6-0, 6-0. No. 3 doubles — Keefer/Kissack defeated Truong/Nguyen 6-0, 6-1.
“We were blessed with the four indoor courts at River Cities tennis and Pickle Ball when the rain started about an hour into our matches,” Rasche said. “Thanks to our Thursday evening pickle ball players for being flexible this time of year. It is so great to be able to use this beautiful facility for area schools and their meets.”
Camanche 197, Cascade 184
The Indians defeated the Cougars Thursday at Cascade.
Shooting for Camanche were: Bryce Buckley (48), Jaxon Bussa (49), Zach Erwin (50) and Mike Delzell (50).
Sabers finish second at Duck Creek
Central DeWitt placed second (201 points) behind first-place Pleasant Valley (163), but ahead of third-place Davenport Central (211) and fourth-place Muscatine (212) Thursday at Duck Creek Golf Course.
Muscatine 10, Clinton 1
The Muskies (4-1) defeated the River Kings (2-4) Thursday at Muscatine.
Central DeWitt 4, Davenport West 3
The Sabers (1-1) defeated the Falcons (0-2) Thursday at Davenport.
Cody Penniston and Briar Baxter both had a goal for Central DeWitt. Goalkeeper Luke Roth had seven saves.
Clinton 2, Dubuque Hempstead 1
The River Queens (1-1) defeated the Mustangs (0-1) Thursday at Clinton.
Ali House and Sofia Tello scored goals for Clinton. Greta Greenly had an assist. Goalkeeper Rylie Mussman had nine saves.
Central DeWitt 2, Marquette Catholic 1
The Sabers (1-1) defeated the Mohawks (0-1) Thursday at Bellevue.
Clinton third, Central Davenport fourth at Davenport
The River Kings placed third (82 points) and the Sabers fourth (73) at the Ira Dunsworth Invitational Thursday at Brady Street Stadium at Davenport.
Clinton’s Conner Sattler won the 3,200-meter run (10:58.27).
“The team was full of juice, cheering each other on, and competing hard in poor conditions,” Clinton coach Kellen Schneeberger said. “We had a lot of guys contribute in a variety of ways and saw a real commitment to working hard for the team. Things really got rolling with Conner Sattler’s win in the 3,200. He ran a very smart race and it really got the rest of the team fired up. We had guys all over the track cheering him on as they prepared for their races and he really gave us a spark.”
Clinton’s Joe Simpson won the shot put (52’ 8.5”).
“Joe Simpson added another strong showing and his consistency is a real attribute,” Schneeberger said. “We feel good every time he steps into the ring.”
Central DeWitt’s Lucas Burmeister won the 200 dash (22.55). Alex Fuller, Hunter Blankenship, Sean Kinney and Burmeister won the 4x400 relay (3:35.21).
“Overall it was a good night,” Schneeberger said. “Getting all of our relays to score and then having some strong individual performances really gave us the right recipe tonight. We talked about being mentally tough in these conditions and finishing your race. Not a single kid complained about the weather and we fought through some adversity, but finished hard. This team is a fun group to be around. Ashten Corbin and Addison Binnie were really hyping up the team.”
Bettendorf won the meet with 104 points.
Prince of Peace seventh at Alburnett
The Irish placed seventh (30 points) Thursday at the Alburnett Co-Ed Relays.
Prince of Peace’s Marcus Blount won the 1,600-meter run (5:10.72) and the 3,200 run (10:59.26).
Alburnett won the meet (152 points).
Easton Valley fifth at Marion
The River Hawks placed fifth (37 points) at the Marion Early Bird Thursday.
Prince of Peace sixth at Alburnett
The Irish placed sixth (48 points) Thursday at the Alburnett Co-Ed Relays.
Prince of Peace’s Sophie Griffin won the 3,000-meter run (14:10.57) and Anabel Blount was right behind her in second (14:11.41). Sarah Moeller won the discus throw (100-06).
Alburnett won the meet (129 points).
