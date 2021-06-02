Clinton’s doubles team of Mackenzie Lange and Emily Manemann, and Camanche’s Maci Sloane all fell in the consolation rounds at the IGHSAU State Girls Tennis Tournament Wednesday.
Lange and Manemann fell 2-1 to Urbandale’s Katie Carver and Lily Dykstra in the first round in Class 2A doubles at the Hawkeye Tennis Complex in Iowa City, before falling to Waukee’s Puja Mekala and Morgan Seashore 2-0 in the consolation round.
“Emily Manemann and Mackenzie Lange reached their goal of going to state in girls doubles,” Clinton coach Cindy Rasche said. “They had a great run at those girls in the second and third sets, but came up short. They had great teammates who traveled to Iowa City, along with many family members. They were a part of a team that finished in the final eight. Not too shabby a year for the River Queens. Abby Struble and Anna Current will be going to mixed doubles state with male partners Brody Manemann and Blake Haskell on June 8 in Ankeny. We wish them the best of luck in an open, unseeded draw.”
Sloane, the Class 1A singles bracket at Byrnes Park in Waterloo, fell to Pella’s Emily Blom 2-0 in the first round. Sloane rebounded for a 2-0 win over Cherokee Washington’s Kenna Mongan, but then fell 2-0 to Boone’s Kinsie Zinnel.
Clinton LumberKings 9, Normal Cornbelters 8
The LumberKings won on the road Wednesday.
Dom Milano had three RBIs, Tyler Dahm had two and Larson Barnett added one. Cam Anfang got the win on the mound while Casey Dave recorded the save.
The Kings improved to 4-2.
Central DeWitt 5, Solon 4
The Sabers defeated the Spartans Wednesday at DeWitt.
DeWitt’s Boomer Johnson had two RBIs, while Henry Bloom, Kaiden Muhl and Kyle Bixby each had one. John McConohy pitched three innings with three runs (two earned), two walks and six strikeouts.
The Sabers improved to 4-0.
Cascade sweeps Camanche
The Cougars defeated the Indians 7-3/4-0 in a doubleheader Tuesday at Cascade.
The Indians fell to 2-3.
Marquette Catholic sweeps Prince of Peace
The MoHawks defeated the Irish 10-2/16-3 in a doubleheader Tuesday at Camanche.
Prince of Peace’s Jeremiah Wauford went 2-for-3 with two runs in game one. Kyler Wallace went 2-for-3 with three RBIs in game two.
Central DeWitt 6, Northeast 5
The Sabers defeated the Rebels Tuesday at DeWitt.
Ben Mason, Boomer Johnson, John McConohy and Kaiden Muhl each had an RBI for DeWitt. Johnson, Noah Thein and Kyle Bixby each pitched two innings, and Tyson Dunne pitched one inning.
Northeast’s Caleb Gruhn had two RBIs, while Sam Moraetes, Dane Johnson and Hayden Lee each had one. Jimmy Weisphenning, Lee and Alijah Dopson each pitched two innings.
Easton Valley 11, Central City 0
The River Hawks defeated the Wildcats Tuesday at Central City.
EV’s Conor Gruver, Austin Franzen and Aidan Gruver each had two RBIs, while Carson Fuegen, Brig Bormann, Porter Fuegen and Hayden Felkey each had one. Conor Gruver got the win on the mound (four innings, one hit, one walk).
Cascade sweeps Camanche
The Cougars defeated the Indians 14-6/9-0 Tuesday at Cascade.
Central City 17, Easton Valley 8
The Wildcats defeated the River Hawks Tuesday at Central City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.