The Clinton boys track and field team placed sixth (44.50 team points) and Central DeWitt placed seventh (38.20) Tuesday at the Deac Ryan Relays at North Scott.
Clinton’s Joe Simpson won the discus throw (146-11) and the shot put (47-11.50).
“Joe did a great job for us,” Clinton coach Kellen Schneeberger said. “Winning two events is a huge boost for the team. He takes a lot of pride in throwing. He puts in extra work on the weekends, records his throws and analyzes them, and has a hunger to be good. He’s really a student of the game. He’s got high goals and is really committed to achieving them.”
Cedar Rapids Prairie won the meet (178 points).
“Overall, we’re coming along nicely,” Schneeberger said. “We’re still pretty green in a lot of areas, but we’re focused on teaching and the athletes are learning. Sixth place out of 12 is a good day at the office for us on a Tuesday night meet right now. Our guys are getting better. They have much more to give and can go faster, it’s just a matter of them becoming more comfortable in their individual events.”
Camanche third at Mediapolis
The Indians placed third (94 team points) Tuesday at the Dave Aamodt Relays at Mediapolis.
Camanche’s Jordan Lawrence won the 100-meter dash (10.89) and the 200 dash (22.21). Dylan Darsidan won the 400 dash (49.97), the 800 run (2:00.89) and the 1,600 run (4:46.08).
Mediapolis won the meet with 115 points.
Northeast wins, Easton Valley places third at Durant
Northeast placed first (179 team points) and Easton Valley placed third (98) Tuesday at the Durant Wildcat Invitational.
Northeast’s Thomas Machande won the 400-meter dash (54.22). Nathan Ketelsen won the 3,200 run (11:09.04). Samuel Moraetes won the shot put (46-08). Northeast won the 4x400 relay (3:48.26), the 4x800 relay (8:58.25), the 800 sprint-medley relay (1:41.94) and the 1,600 distance medley relay (4:00.56).
Easton Valley won the 440 shuttle hurdle (1:07.31).
Camanche places fifth at Anamosa
The Indians placed fifth (197 team points) Tuesday at the Anamosa Raide Invite at Wapsipinicon Country Club in Anamosa.
Maquoketa won the meet (158 points). Maquoketa’s Caiden Atienza was medalist with a 37.
Camanche’s Mike Delzell shot a 47, Jaxon Bussa shot a 49, Dylan Haubrich shot a 50 and Cade Everson shot a 51.
Northeast 206, Monticello 160
The Rebels defeated the Panthers Monday at Monticello Golf Club.
Clinton 235, Central DeWitt 214
The River Queens topped the Sabers Tuesday at Valley Oaks Golf Course in Clinton.
Clinton’s Heather Dash was meet medalist, shooting a 49. Also shooting for Clinton were Piper Wiesner (59), Heidi Zajicek (60) and Hannah Hartman (67).
Shooting for the Sabers were Anna Hurning (51), Kaylie Stearns (51), Margie Alger (55) and Maggie Froeschle (57).
Northeast 209, Monticello 197
The Rebels defeated the Panthers Monday at Plum River Golf Course in Preston.
Pleasant Valley 9, Clinton 0
The Spartans topped the River Queens Tuesday at PV.
Muscatine 6, Central DeWitt 0
The Muskies defeated the Sabers Tuesday at Muscatine.
Bettendorf 8, Clinton 1
The Bulldogs defeated the River Kings Tuesday at Bettendorf.
Clinton’s Diyorbeh Yusupov defeated Bettendorf’s Mark Brooks 6-4, 7-6 (5-0) in No. 5 singles.
Central DeWitt 5, Camanche 4
The Sabers defeated the Indians Tuesday at DeWitt.
No. 1 singles — Central DeWitt’s Hunter Manatt defeated Logan Waltz 10-4. No. 2 singles — Camanche’s Luke Goble defeated Alex Tuttle 10-2. No. 3 singles — Central DeWitt’s Gibson McEwen defeated Chase Sbertoli 10-3. No. 4 singles — Camanche’s Zach Schutte defeated Central DeWitt’s Koal Bossom 10-6. No. 5 singles — Central DeWitt’s Nate McGarry defeated Owen Everson 10-5. No. 6 singles — Central DeWitt’s Noah Thein defeated Jacob Liles 10-1.
No. 1 doubles — Waltz and Sbertoli defeated Manatt and Tuttle 10-8. No. 2 doubles — Goble and Schutte defeated McEwen and Thein 10-5. No. 3 doubles — Bosom and McGarry defeated Everson and Liles 10-1.
Camanche 6, Davenport North 3
The Indians defeated the Wildcats Monday at Davenport North.
No. 1 singles — Camanche’s Logan Waltz defeated Joey Stieger 6-3, 6-1. No. 2 singles — Camanche’s Luke Goble defeated Kyler Earl 6-0, 6-1. No. 3 singles — Camanche’s Chase Sbertoli defeated Cael Pairrett 6-2, 6-4. No. 4 singles — Camanche’s Zach Schutte defeated Gage Tompkins 6-4, 6-4. No. 5 singles — Davenport North’s Mikey Stieger defeated Owen Everson 6-1, 6-2. No. 6 singles — Davenport North’s Cole Miller defeated Jacob Lies 6-0, 6-0.
No. 1 doubles — Waltz and Sbertoli defeated Joey Stieger and Pairrett 6-0, 6-2. No. 2 doubles — Goble and Schutte defeated Tompkins and Mikey Stieger 6-1, 6-0. No. 3 doubles — Earl and Hugo Flores defeated Everson and Liles 6-1, 6-0.
Clinton 6, Bettendorf 3
The River Queens defeated the Bulldogs Tuesday at Clinton.
“God just keeps giving me the most awesome kids on my team. They are pure joy to work with. I am such a blessed person,” said Clinton coach Cindy Rasche.
No. 1 singles — Bettendorf’s Andrea Porubcin defeated Abby Struble 6-3, 6-1. No. 2 singles — Bettendorf’s Elizabeth Alves defeated Mackenzie Lange 6-3, 6-1. No. 3 singles — Clinton’s Anna Current defeated Sydney Stout 6-0, 6-3. No. 4 singles — Clinton’s Kallen Keefer defeated Bettendorf’s Emma Porter 6-1, 6-3. No. 5 singles — Clinton’s Emily Manemann defeated Abby Tryon 6-0, 6-1. No. 6 singles — Clinton’s Jayden Kissack defeated Anna Scholl 6-1, 6-0.
No. 1 doubles — Porubcin and Alves defeated Lange and Manemann 6-2, 6-1. No. 2 doubles — Struble and Current defeated Stout and Porter 6-0, 6-2. No. 3 doubles Keefer and Kissack defeated Tryon and Scholl 6-1, 6-0.
Camanche 7, Central DeWitt 2
The Indians defeated the Sabers Tuesday at DeWitt.
Northeast fifth, Clinton 13th at Dubuque
The Rebels placed fifth (75 points) and the River Queens placed 13th (five points) Tuesday at the Dubuque Senior Women’s Tri-State Invitational.
Northeast’s Ellie Rickertsen won the 100-meter hurdles (15.81) and the 400 hurdles (1:07.72).
Wahlert Catholic won the meet (133.5 points). Elizabeth Chambers won the high jump (5-03).
Camanche fourth at Mediapolis
The Indians placed fourth (67 team points) Tuesday at the Dave Aamodt Relays at Mediapolis.
Camanche’s Emy Seeser won the high jump (5-00).
Danville won the meet (138 points).
Central DeWitt tied for fourth at Davenport
The Sabers tied for fourth with Davenport West (71 team points) Tuesday at the Davenport Lady Classic.
Sherrard 2, Morrison 0
Sherrard defeated Morrison 25-4, 25-15 Tuesday at Sherrard.
