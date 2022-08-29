The River Queens performed well on Monday night, swimming to victory as they picked up the 110-48 victory over Tipton.
The River Queens won all but two events on the night as they eased past Tipton. The only event they lost in was the 100 yard backstroke.
River Queens cruised to victory in the 200 yard medley relay, recording a time of 2:17.06. The relay consisted of Lahna Schroeder, Jordyn Klinkhammer, Ava Kaup and Juliana Clark.
Fulton golf stays hot, wins home tri meet against Forreston and Dakota
The Steamers continued to win as they performed well at their tri meet at the Fulton Country Club on Monday.
Landon Meyers continues to lead the team, shooting a 39 to lead the team. Jacob Voss followed with a 41 while Brady Read shot a 42. Reed Owen and Zach Winkel each shot a 45 and Dawson Price round out the six man team with a 46.
They stay home on Tuesday, taking on Eastland at 4 p.m.
