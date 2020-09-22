The Clinton volleyball team just keeps winning.
The River Queens (11-6) defeated Davenport North (5-6) 25-23, 25-18, 26-28, 25-20 in a Mississippi Athletic Conference game on Tuesday in Davenport.
Clinton’s Makayla Howard had 17 kills and four aces. Jamie Greenwalt had 41 assists. Lakin Houzenga had 28 digs and Rylie Mussman added 25. Howard, Ali House and Makenzie Cooley had two blocks each.
Prince of Peace def. Marquette Catholic 25-8, 24-26, 25-15, 25-14
Prince of Peace (10-6-1) was victorious Tuesday, defeating Marquette Catholic (2-9) in a Tri-Rivers Conference game Tuesday on the road.
Prince of Peace’s Anabel Blount had 11 kills and three aces. Isabel Hansen had 29 assists and seven digs. Shannon Kenneavy and Paige Kuehl both had three aces.
Easton Valley def. Calamus-Wheatland 25-20, 23-25, 25-20, 25-17
The River Hawks (6-8) defeated Calamus-Wheatland (4-11-1) in a Tri-Rivers Conference game on Tuesday on the road.
Pleasant Valley def. Central DeWitt 25-8, 25-14, 25-14
Central DeWitt (4-7) was swept by Pleasant Valley (6-0) in a Mississippi Athletic Conference game Tuesday on the road.
Sabers fifth, River Kings seventh at Saber Invite
Central DeWitt placed fifth (353 points) and Clinton seventh (379) at the Saber Invite at Springbrook Country Club in DeWitt on Tuesday.
Pleasant Valley won (290), Burlington placed second (312), Bettendorf third (329), Assumption fourth (333), Davenport West sixth (357) and Davenport North eighth (394).
Pleasant Valley’s Jack Dumas was medalist (37-30 — 67).
Scoring for the Sabers were: Dylan McAleer (36-35 — 71), Koal Bossom (46-47 — 93) and Alex Tuttle (45-49 — 94). Briar Baxter and Carter Drury each shot a 95.
Scoring for Clinton were: Joe Simpson (40-35 — 75), Chase Stonestreet (49-49 — 98), Jaiden Busse (49-53 — 102) and Sabir Akiti (52-52 — 104).
Morrison 178, Bureau Valley 187, Kewanee 188
Morrison won a triangular at Hidden Lake Golf Course on Tuesday.
Morrison’s Mason Dykstra shot a 43, Danny Mouw and Isaac Melton both had a 44 and Beau Brackemeyer had a 47.
Bureau Valley’s Bryson Smith (41) was medalist.
Sherrard 140, Fulton 151
Fulton fell at Fyre Lake Golf Club on Tuesday.
Fulton’s Josh Vanderploeg shot a 35, followed by Patrick Wiebenga (36), Ian Wiebenga (38) and Landon Meyers (42).
“This was so different because the meet was played from the ladies’ tees,” Fulton coach Kevin Ver Hoeven said. “Sherrard does this once a year and this was the meet. We played like we usually do, but our conference is so tough this year and we just happened to get our toughest opponents on their home courses.”
Local runners compete at Bellevue Invite
The Prince of Peace girls team won at Bellevue, while the Northeast boys placed second, Camanche third and Easton Valley seventh on Monday.
For the Prince of Peace girls, Kaelyn Goodsman (fifth), Madison Anglese (10th), Sophie Griffin (11th), Ava Ruden (13th), Madison Schnier (16th) and Mary Schnier (20th) all placed in the top 20.
For Camanche, Dylan Darsidan placed third overall, Andrew Butt fifth and Lucas Goble 17th in the boys race. Prince of Peace’s Marcus Blount placed fourth overall. Easton Valley’s Aidan Gruver placed eighth.
For Northeast, Thomas Machande (10th), Nate Ketelsen (11th), Jace Rathje (14th) and Kelvin Machande (18th) placed in the top 20.
