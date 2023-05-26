IOWA CITY - Clinton's Anna Current and Sescie Haan are final four bound in the IGHSAU Class 2A State Doubles Tournament in Iowa City this weekend.
After a successful first day on the court, Current and Haan were able to battle their way into the semifinals to guarantee themselves at least fourth place in their class.
The duo started the day off against Ankeny Centennial's Jenna Benkufsky and Ara Lofgren. They took them down in two easy sets, 6-2 and 6-0 to advance to the second round.
In the second round they faced off against Dowling Catholic's Grace Frye and Julia Mauro. This match was a grind for Current and Haan but they were able to win in two sets, 6-3 and 6-4 to advance to the semifinals.
The semifinals will take place in Iowa City on Saturday morning at 10 a.m. The River Queens duo will take on the number one seed in Maya Mallavarapu and Madison Sagers from Cedar Falls.
Camanche's Elise Davison competes at IGHSAU Class 1A Singles Tournament
WATERLOO - Camanche's Elise Davison started off the day strong in the IGHSAU Class 1A State Singles Tennis Tournament on Friday morning.
Davison defeated Ballard's Caitlyn Zugay 6-2 and 6-3 in the first round to advance to round two.
In round two Davison fell to Spirit Lake's Catherine Straus 0-6 and 1-6 to move to the consolation bracket. Davison then lost her consolation match to be eliminated from the tournament by Maharishi's Ishita Mukadam 2-6 and 3-6.
This caps off a fantastic season for Davison in her junior year.
