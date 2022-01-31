Jennings places fourth for Kings in MAC
MUSCATINE – The Sabers and the River Kings both took their spots at the Mississippi Athletic Conference Tournament in Muscatine on Saturday, coming away with some top of the conference
The best finish of the day for Clinton came from senior Luke Jennings. Jennings came in fourth place at 145-pounds. Jennings was edged out in the third place match by Davenport West’s Kelton Youngberg in a 7-4 decision.
Also finishing fourth was Brooke Peters at 152-pounds. Peters was pinned by DeWitt’s Carter Donavan in the third place match.
Brady Jennings, a freshman for the River Kings, finished fifth at 138-pounds. He ended the day with a 34 second pin over West’s Hunter Strong.
Mike Rausenberger picked up a fifth place finish in the conference after a forfeit in the fifth place match.
Jaden Heath finished sixth overall at 120-pounds for the River Kings, falling by a 9-3 decision in the fifth place match. Riley Mercado also finished sixth, beat by DeWitt’s Colton Sullican by a 10-5 decision for fifth place. Ty Jergersen was the third King to make the podium with a sixth place finish.
The Sabers were led by four different third place finishes and a pair of MAC runner ups. The performance helped the Sabers finish fourth as a team in teh conference.
Cael Grell finished second at 160-pounds for DeWitt. Grell made his way to the championship round, and fought through the first period before falling at 2:51 to Assumption’s Allen Catour. Chris Wrage worked a couple of upsets as a freshman before falling by a 7-2 decision at 182-pounds for his own runner-up finish.
Royce Butt won by a 13-0 major decision in his final match of the day over Davenport Central’s Ashton Westerfield for his third place at 126-pounds.
Carter Donovan pinned Brooke Peters from Clinton in the first period to finish third for the Sabers.
Mitchell Howard rounded out the third place finishes with a 1:29 fall at 220-pounds.
Sam Gravet also finished third for DeWitt, beating Reyes Lira from Davenport Central by a first period fall at 185-pounds.
The Sabers will get ready for sectionals, which happen at Assumption High School this Saturday. The Kings will also prep for postseason, participating in districts in two weeks.
Kinkaid gets RVC title
MONTICELLO – Senior Eric Kinkaid capped off his regular season with a conference championship Saturday, winning the River Valley Conference title at 145-pounds.
Kinkaid pinned West Liberty’s Joshua Zeman in 1:09 on Saturday to win the title. Kinkaid is 9-0 since returning to the mat just two weeks ago.
Hunter Long finished in fourth at 132-pounds for the Storm. After ensuring his podium spot, Long fell in the second period to Trae Hagen of Wilton in the third place match.
Luis Marquez finished fifth at 195, capping his day with a second period pin over Miles Hatchel of Monticello. Gavin Sharp also finished fifth for the Storm, beating Nate Lorenzen from Northeast early in the second period with a pin.
Lorenzen finished in sixth place for the Rebels. Northeast’s Grant Gray finished fifth, as did Will Schemers at 220-pounds.
The Storm and the Rebels will head to sectionals and wrestle for a chance at the district tournament.
