Clinton’s Anna Current and Abby Struble advanced to the Iowa State girl’s tennis final four today after winning both of their doubles matches.
Big first serves got the duo on the right track as they beat Cedar Washington 6-1, 6-1 to advance to the next round.
They then went on to play a close contest against Johnston, dropping the first round 5-7 but came back to win the next two 6-3, then 6-4.
The River Queens play the Dowling, the number one seed in the tournament, at 10 a.m. Saturday morning in Waukee. Both Dowling and Clinton are rolling as they look to battle on the court.
Davison comes up just short at Iowa State Girls singles tournament
Camanches Elise Davison came up just short for the storm today, winning once but losing her other two matches to be eliminated from the Iowa State Girls singles tournament.
Davison lost her first match of the day 6-1, 6-1, before bouncing back to win 6-2, 6-2.
However, in her next match she came up just short, losing in two sets, 6-1, 6-3.
The future is bright for Davison as she made state for the first time as just a sophomore.
Fulton falls to Warren, 4-1 in sectional semifinal
The great run by the Fulton Steamers ended Friday night, falling 4-1 to Warren at Lena Winslow high school.
After getting postponed twice the two teams were finally able to play, but the luck was not on Fultons side as they could not get the bats going.
Warren on the other hand was able to score, plating four runs in route to advancing to play Sterling Saturday morning for the sectional championship.
Although their season ended sooner than they wanted, Fulton has a lot to be proud of as they brought home some hardware after winning the regional championship one week ago.
