WAUKEE - Clintons Anna Current and Abby Struble finished in fourth place at the Iowa State Class 2a doubles tournament this past weekend. The duo competed hard, qualifying for the final four on Friday.
On Saturday both girls battled as they went to three sets in both of their matches. In match one they faced off against the number one seed in the tournament, Dowling Catholic.
Dowling Catholic took the first set 6-4 before Clinton battled back to even things at one with a 6-3 victory. Clinton fell in the third and final round 6-3.
They then went on to play Bettendorf for third place where they dropped the first set 7-6 but would even it up once again at one a piece with a 6-2 win in set two. The Bulldogs took the third and final set to claim third place while Clinton finished in fourth place.
Central DeWitt, Northeast each pick up a win at the Jefferson Classic
CEDAR RAPIDS - Both Central DeWitt and Northeast softball teams split their weekend at the Jefferson Classic in Cedar Rapids.
The Sabers dropped their first game against Iowa City Liberty, 8-1. A big seven run inning by the lightning gave them the advantage they needed as they took home the win.
The Sabers didn't walk away empty handed however as they picked up a much needed win against Davenport North 8-7.
Central DeWitt is back in action tonight as they host Clinton at 5 p.m. for a double header.
Northeast had the exact opposite outcome on their day as they defeated North Scott 4-2 in their first game of the day before being defeated 12-1 by Iowa City Liberty.
This was the Rebels first loss of the season as they sit with a 4-1 record. They are back on the field tonight at home against Bellevue at 6:30 p.m.
