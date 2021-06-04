Editor’s note: check back in Tuesday’s Clinton Herald for more prep scores from the weekend.
The Davenport West baseball team swept Clinton 13-5/5-1 in a doubleheader Thursday at Eagle Heights Elementary.
In game one, Clinton’s Joe Simpson had a home run. Jai Jensen, Tavian Bailey and Max Kaczinski each had an RBI. Logan Mulholland had a triple and Addison Binnie had a double. Binnie and Jensen both had three hits. Tavian Bailey and Treveon Bailey both had two hits.
Bailey had an RBI in game two. Simpson and Jace Howard both had two hits.
North Linn 6, Easton Valley 2
The Lynx (7-0) defeated the River Hawks (4-2) Thursday at Miles.
O’Fallon Hoots 14, Clinton LumberKings 5
The Hoots defeated the LKings Thursday at O’Fallon, Missouri.
Clinton’s Rayth Petersen and Mason Schaller both had an RBI. Ryne Schooley took the loss on the mound.
Bettendorf sweeps Central DeWitt
The Bulldogs defeated the Sabers 12-2/16-5 in a doubleheader Thursday at Bettendorf.
Davenport West sweeps Clinton
The Falcons defeated the River Queens 12-0/11-1 in a doubleheader Thursday at Davenport.
North Linn def. Easton Valley (forfeit)
The Lynx (11-0) defeated the River Hawks (0-9) by forfeit Thursday.

