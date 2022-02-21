DEWITT – The Central DeWitt boys basketball team stayed alive in Class 3A district play after a big win over Grinnell on Monday night at home, edging out the Tigers 49-46.
The Sabers (15-6) will move on in the bracket, welcoming Cedar Rapids Xavier on Thursday night for the Class 3A District 4 semifinal.
FULTON BREEZES THROUGH REGIONAL OPENER
FULTON, Ill. – The Fulton Steamers blew through their first round postseason game and impressed in their last appearance on Stan Borgman Court with a win over Pearl City on Saturday afternoon.
The Steamers will play again at 6 p.m. on Wednesday night, taking on Aquin Catholic at Eastland High School in the regional semifinals.
SABER GIRLS ONE GAME AWAY
DEWITT – The No. 7 ranked Central DeWitt girls moved on to the regional final after a 65-57 win over Maquoketa.
The Sabers were led by seniors Allie Meadows and Taylor Veach – Meadows finished with 21 and Veach finished with 18.
Kylee Devore added another nine and led with 10 rebounds.
The Sabers (18-4) play Clear Creek Amana on Tuesday night in DeWitt in the regional final. The winner will head to the Class 4A state tournament.
