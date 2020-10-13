The Northeast boys (126 team points) and girls (163) cross country teams placed fifth, and the Camanche boys placed eighth (173) at the River Valley Conference meet Tuesday in Monticello.
Monticello (55) won the boys race. Mid-Prairie (24) won the girls race.
Camanche’s Dylan Darsidan placed fourth overall (16:38.59) in the boys race and Andrew Butt was behind him in ninth (17:17.57).
For the Northeast boys, Thomas Machande finished 13th (17:26.83). Jace Rathje finished 21st (17:52.54).
For the Northeast girls, Grace Ketelsen placed 18th (21:04.81), Cenady Soenksen 27th (21:44.03) and Faith Ketelsen 35th (22:14.24).
Clinton def. Muscatine 3-1
The River Queens (5-3) defeated Muscatine (4-4) 25-19, 17-25, 25-20, 25-21 Tuesday in Muscatine.
Clinton’s Kailyn Graves had 13 kills and Makayla Howard had 11. Jamie Greenwalt had 28 assists. Rylie Mussman had 20 digs, Howard had 15, Lakin Houzenga 13, Greenwalt 12 and Lexy Lemke added 10.
