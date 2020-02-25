PRESTON – The undefeated Easton Valley River Hawks had control from the first quarter to the fourth on Tuesday night, winning the Class 1A district semifinal 61-46 over Prince of Peace and moving on in the brackets.
The River Hawks and the Irish met twice this season, with the second meeting ending in one of the closest margins the River Hawks have had this season. This time, they came out of the gates ready for the Irish.
Easton Valley tripled Prince of Peace’s score by the end of the first quarter, taking a 24-8 lead that the Irish were never able to recover from.
That was even with leading scorer Kaleb Cornilsen on the bench for most of the contest after an injury early in the game. Cornilsen was replaced by sophomore Cayden Deardorff. Cornilsen attempted to come back into the game, but left again.
The Irish did their best to overcome the deficit, cutting it to 12 at one point in the second half, but that’s as close as they would get.
Jessen Weber led the scoring for the No. 1 ranked River Hawks with 17, while Nate Trenkamp put up 14. Cornilsen’s short time playing left him with 12 points.
Kyler Wallace led with 18 points for the Irish, and Nathan Moeller put up 15.
Easton Valley (23-0) will now head to Cascade on Thursday night for the district final, the game they were eliminated in the 2019 season. They meet Edgewood-Colesburg in that game.
The Irish end their season 10-13 and say goodbye to two seniors: Nathan Moeller and Gage Ruden.
Sabers lose heartbreaker
URBANA – For the second time this year, No. 10 Central DeWitt fell to Center Point Urbana by less than five points.
This time, it was in the regional final.
Center Point-Urbana (CPU) took the 49-44 win from the Sabers on Tuesday night to eliminate Central DeWitt from the Class 4A postseason.
The game never swayed in either team’s direction throughout the night, each grabbing the lead at separate times. With five and a half left to play, Allie Meadows sank a deep three to tied everything up at 36.
CPU then went on a 4-0 run, a deficit that would prove hard to overcome in the final moments.
The Sabers managed to cut it to 42-40 and then force a turnover, but they couldn’t get the ball inbounds cleanly and turned it over with just over a minute to play. With CPU in the double-bonus and the Sabers needing time, the Stormin’ Pointers made their foul shots in order to hold off Central DeWitt.
The No. 10 Sabers end their season with an 18-4 record, two of those losses coming at the hands of CPU. The Stormin’ Pointers (21-2) are headed to the state tournament for the fifth straight year.
Fulton wins first regional, 75-48
FULTON, Ill. – The Fulton Steamers easily moved on in their own home regional, led by a monster night from Bradlee Damoff in the lane.
Damhoff led the Steamers with 25 points on Tuesday night to lift the Steamers to a 75-48 win over Milledgeville in their own regional game. Damhoff capped off the night with double digit rebounds for the double-double.
Will Conner, Connor Barnett and Kyler Pessman all scored in double digits as well.
“Big time effort out of all the guys,” head coach RJ Coffey tweeted out after the postseason win.
The Steamers will now play on Wednesday night in the regional semifinal, taking on Stockton in the 7:30 p.m. contest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.