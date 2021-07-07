Easton Valley softball falls in regional
The Central City softball team defeated Easton Valley 12-0 in a Class 1A regional first round game Tuesday at Central City.
The River Hawks finished 1-30 on the year.
Burlington Bees 12, Clinton LumberKings 3
The LKings fell Tuesday on the road.
Max Holy had Clinton’s lone RBI. Izaya Fullard and Matt Scherrman both had two hits. Brayden Frazier and Bryce Dreher both had one hit. Scherrman had a triple. Clinton pitcher Logan Smith took the loss, pitching three innings with seven hits, four earned runs, one walk and two strikeouts.
Burlington pitcher Andrew Long got the win.
The LumberKings’ game Wednesday against Cape Girardeau was postponed due to rain. The team will play a doubleheader with Cape on Thursday. The doors open at 4:30 pm. and the first game starts at 5:30 p.m.
Cedar Rapids Prairie 8, Clinton 7
The River Kings (13-17) went down 6-0 in the first inning, but nearly completed a comeback against the Hawks (28-7) Tuesday at Cedar Rapids.
Clinton’s Addison Binnie went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, a double and a triple. Jai Jensen, Jace Howard and Seth Dotterweich each had an RBI.
Clinton starter Tavian Bailey pitched two innings with five hits, six earned runs, three walks and one strikeout. Binnie pitched three innings with two walks and four strikeouts, allowing no hits. Owen Chapman pitched one inning with two hits, two earned runs and two walks.
Camanche 11, Wapello 0
The Indians (20-6) defeated Wapello (10-11) Tuesday at NelsonCorp Field in Clinton.
Tucker Dickherber went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and three doubles. Kyle DeWeerdt and Mike Delzell each had two hits, while Mason Byrns, Morgan Butt, Kaiden Jenkins and Logan Shaw all had one. DeWeerdt and Butt each had two RBIs, while Delzell, Brayden Lodge and Zach Erwin all had one. Butt had a triple.
Byrns dominated on the mound, pitching five innings, one hit, three walks and 10 strikeouts.
