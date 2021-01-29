MILES — The Class 1A No. 4-ranked Easton Valley boys basketball team defeated Prince of Peace 80-53 in a Tri-Rivers Conference game Friday night.
“I thought both teams played hard,” EV coach Dan Beck said. “The one disappointment we have is we have not been shooting the ball well from the perimeter and we have to become a better perimeter-shooting team. We work on it like crazy. That’s the only complaint — so many of our guys miss good open looks for us.”
Kaleb Cornilsen led EV with 24 points, Porter Fuegen had 18 and Cayden Deardorff added 14.
Marcus Blount, Julius Graham and Kyler Wallace each had 10 points.
EV improved to 16-0 and Prince of Peace fell to 8-7.
North Scott 61, Clinton 42
The Lancers (9-3) defeated the River Kings (1-11) in a Mississippi Athletic Conference Friday at North Scott.
Camanche 55, Northeast 45
The Indians (12-4) defeated the Rebels (8-5) in a River Valley Conference game Friday at Goose Lake.
Central DeWitt 78, Davenport West 56
The Sabers (6-7) defeated the Falcons (5-3) in a Mississippi Athletic Conference game Friday in DeWitt.
North Scott 68, Clinton 30
The Lancers (10-1) defeated the River Kings (0-11) in a Mississippi Athletic Conference Friday at North Scott.
Northeast 62, Camanche 41
The Rebels (6-8) defeated the Indians (3-13) in a River Valley Conference game Friday at Goose Lake.
“Just not our night tonight,” Indians coach Andrew Carbajal said. “We got in foul trouble throughout the game and we couldn’t get in rhythm. Girls played tough but Northeast was a better team tonight. We need to step up for Bellevue at home next Tuesday.”
Ellie Rickertsen led Northeast with 14 points and Brynnlin Kroymann added 10.
Emerson Crigger led Camanche with nine points.
Central DeWitt 61, Davenport West 20
The Sabers (12-1) defeated the Falcons (2-6) in a Mississippi Athletic Conference game Friday in Davenport.
