Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Areas of freezing rain possible. High 33F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Snow likely. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Higher wind gusts possible.