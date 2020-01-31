Central DeWitt edges Mount Vernon
DEWITT – The No. 10 Central DeWitt girls kept their losses to just one, taking a close 50-43 win over Mount Vernon in front of their home crowd on Friday night.
The Saber jumped out to a quick, double-digit lead and saw a comeback effort from the Mustangs in the second half. They never got closer than six points, though, and the Sabers held them off.
Taylor Veach had 23 points in the effort, while Allie Meadows pitched in 19.
The Sabers (14-1) will play at No. 12 Maquoekta next Tuesday night.
Prince of Peace downs Lisbon
LISBON -The Prince of Peace girls picked up a much-needed Tri-Rivers Conference win on the road on Friday night, taking down Lisbon 58-43.
The Irish went to the line 26 times throughout the night, only putting in 12 of those. Their other output, including 17 from Anabel Blount and 13 from Isabel Hansen, was enough to hang on and beat the Lions for the second time in two weeks.
Prince of Peace pulled away in the second quarter after leading by just two after the first.They took a seven point lead into halftime.
Lilly Isenhour also added 12 points for the Irish.
The Irish (10-8) will welcome TRC opponent Easton Valley to the Joe O’Donnell Sports Center on Tuesday night.
Clinton overpowered by No. 1 Lancers
ELDRIDGE – The No. 1 team in the Mississippi Athletic Conference and in Class 4A was too much for the Clinton River Queens, and they fell 65-45 on Friday night on the road.
The River Queens (1-15) will stay on the road to wrap up six straight road games, taking on Bettendorf on Tuesday.
Irish fall to Lions
LISBON – A slow start doomed the Irish, who fell 64-55 to Lisbon on Friday night.
The Irish only put up eight points in the first quarter, falling being by 10 by the time the first quarter was through. That ten-point lead was maintained by Lisbon, and extended in the fourth quarter when the short handed Irish got tired.
Nathan Moeller and Kyler Wallace put up 21 points a piece for the Irish.
Prince of Peace will now face the No. 1 Easton Valley boys at home on Tuesday night in Clinton.
Fulton stayed perfect in TRAC
MORRISON, Ill. – The Fulton boys picked up another Three Rivers Athletic Conference victory on the road on Friday night, downing Morrison 70-53.
The Steamers trailed the Mustangs after the first eight minutes, but came roaring back to take the eight point lead at halftime and not look back.
Junior Kyler Pessman led the offensive effort with 19 points while Connor Barnett put up 17 and Bradlee Damhoff another 11.
The Steamers improve to 17-6 on the season and improve to 5-0 in the TRAC.
